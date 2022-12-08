Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPFO
Mainer accused of driving over 120 mph on New Hampshire highway
NORTH HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Mainer was arrested for reportedly driving over 120 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper clocked a Nissan Sentra driver going 109 mph in a 65-mph zone on I-95 in North Hampton around 3 a.m.
WPFO
1 killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in New Hampshire
DOVER, NH (WGME) -- One person is dead following a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire, which involved several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. Different lanes of the highway were closed for hours Monday afternoon while New Hampshire State Police investigated the scene. The victim's name has not...
WPFO
Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts
PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
WPFO
South Portland leaders discuss zoning laws to make homeless shelter possible
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City leaders met to discuss the ongoing homelessness crisis in South Portland Tuesday night, looking to change zoning rules to potentially open a shelter in the city. South Portland is currently housing hundreds of families in local hotels, and with federal money running out, city leaders...
WPFO
Maine Turnpike turns 75
75 years ago, the Maine Turnpike opened to traffic. On December 13, 1947, the Maine Turnpike became New England’s first superhighway and only the second in the nation. The speed limit back then was 60 miles an hour. It was dubbed Maine’s first "mile a minute" highway. It...
WPFO
Police charge Portland man with Murder from November shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) - A Portland man is being held at the York County Jail after police charged him with a murder in connection with a shooting in November. Portland police say they responded to a report of gunshots on November 29 near Sherman and Mellen streets. Police found 26-year-old Tyler...
WPFO
Ohio teacher claims district forced her to resign after refusing to use students' preferred pronouns
MASSILLON, Ohio. (CITC) — An Ohio teacher is suing her former school district for allegedly forcing her to resign after learning of her religious beliefs. Vivian Geraghty was previously employed as a middle school English teacher in Jackson Local Schools (JLS), located in Stark County. In a lawsuit filed Monday, she alleges that while teaching at Jackson Memorial Middle School, she was instructed to address two students by their preferred pronouns and names.
WPFO
Man dies following crash in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
WPFO
Maine lobstermen protest Whole Foods after product ban
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was more anger and frustration from Maine's lobster industry Monday as lawmakers say they have few options to help. Lobstermen and women protested Whole Foods in Portland on Monday, after they decided to stop selling Maine lobster. “It’s unfair, it’s unjust and the collateral damage...
WPFO
Maine to get about $66 million in opioid settlement from CVS, Walgreens
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two of America's largest drug store chains will pay $10 billion to settle lawsuits over their share of responsibility for the opioid epidemic. Of that sum, Maine is expected to get about $66 million. State and local governments have until the end of the year to decide...
WPFO
Maine lawmakers want Janet Mills to govern like a centrist in her 2nd term
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Even as disagreements grow across the aisle in Augusta, many in the Legislature seem united on one front: They want Gov. Janet Mills to take a middle road in a politically and geographically diverse state. After a resounding defeat of former Gov. Paul LePage, Mills has something...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: What's the deal with the purple lights at the Forest Ave. Hannaford?
The CBS13 I-Team loves getting your questions, because they range from serious topics on things like scams to just general curiosities about what you see happening across the state and want to know more about. And this week’s question is just that, a simple observation from an eagle-eyed viewer wondering...
WPFO
York County K-9 named Rebel makes first drug bust
CORNISH (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says a K-9 named Rebel, who recently graduated from narcotic detector school, made his first drug bust over the weekend. Police say Deputy Cody Frazier and K-9 Rebel responded to a business in Cornish on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity.
WPFO
Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer
WINSLOW (WGME) -- Christmas is coming and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live in Maine year-round. Pony X-Press Zoo in Winslow is home to eight Maine reindeer. Nick Papsis and his family take pairs of...
WPFO
Maine boy to spend Christmas Eve fundraising for Harvest Hills Animal Shelter
FRYEBURG (WGME) – A Maine child is making a difference for animals without a home this holiday season. On Christmas Eve, eight-year-old Oliver Blair will spend the night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg, giving the cats and dogs there some extra attention. Blair's goal is to raise...
WPFO
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
WPFO
Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end after a successful 11 days
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WGME) -- The annual Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end this weekend, concluding one of Southern Maine's favorite holiday traditions. For 11 days, the prelude invites local visitors, and those from afar, to experience the magical seaside celebration. "We are from Albany New York and we came up...
WPFO
Multiple crews respond to fire at natural gas plant in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Crews from multiple cities and towns responded to a fire at the Calpine natural gas energy plant in Westbrook Monday. Officials say the fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. Investigators say the fire started on the upper floor of the plant and spread to the...
WPFO
Late week winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Beautiful once again for Tuesday. Some snow showers and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, and then all eyes are on a Friday-Saturday nor’easter which looks to bring widespread accumulating snow to much of Maine. Tuesday will be quiet and sunny. Highs will reach the low to...
WPFO
Scarborough exit on I-95 to be closed Wednesday night for bridge repairs
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – The Scarborough exit on I-95 will be closed late Wednesday night. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the southbound on and off ramps at Exit 42 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Crews will be doing bridge joint repairs. They ramps are expected to reopen Thursday...
