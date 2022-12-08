ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

WPFO

1 killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in New Hampshire

DOVER, NH (WGME) -- One person is dead following a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire, which involved several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. Different lanes of the highway were closed for hours Monday afternoon while New Hampshire State Police investigated the scene. The victim's name has not...
DOVER, NH
WPFO

Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts

PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
PEABODY, MA
WPFO

Maine Turnpike turns 75

75 years ago, the Maine Turnpike opened to traffic. On December 13, 1947, the Maine Turnpike became New England’s first superhighway and only the second in the nation. The speed limit back then was 60 miles an hour. It was dubbed Maine’s first "mile a minute" highway. It...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Police charge Portland man with Murder from November shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) - A Portland man is being held at the York County Jail after police charged him with a murder in connection with a shooting in November. Portland police say they responded to a report of gunshots on November 29 near Sherman and Mellen streets. Police found 26-year-old Tyler...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Ohio teacher claims district forced her to resign after refusing to use students' preferred pronouns

MASSILLON, Ohio. (CITC) — An Ohio teacher is suing her former school district for allegedly forcing her to resign after learning of her religious beliefs. Vivian Geraghty was previously employed as a middle school English teacher in Jackson Local Schools (JLS), located in Stark County. In a lawsuit filed Monday, she alleges that while teaching at Jackson Memorial Middle School, she was instructed to address two students by their preferred pronouns and names.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WPFO

Man dies following crash in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Maine lobstermen protest Whole Foods after product ban

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was more anger and frustration from Maine's lobster industry Monday as lawmakers say they have few options to help. Lobstermen and women protested Whole Foods in Portland on Monday, after they decided to stop selling Maine lobster. “It’s unfair, it’s unjust and the collateral damage...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

York County K-9 named Rebel makes first drug bust

CORNISH (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says a K-9 named Rebel, who recently graduated from narcotic detector school, made his first drug bust over the weekend. Police say Deputy Cody Frazier and K-9 Rebel responded to a business in Cornish on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer

WINSLOW (WGME) -- Christmas is coming and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live in Maine year-round. Pony X-Press Zoo in Winslow is home to eight Maine reindeer. Nick Papsis and his family take pairs of...
WINSLOW, ME
WPFO

End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end after a successful 11 days

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WGME) -- The annual Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end this weekend, concluding one of Southern Maine's favorite holiday traditions. For 11 days, the prelude invites local visitors, and those from afar, to experience the magical seaside celebration. "We are from Albany New York and we came up...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WPFO

Multiple crews respond to fire at natural gas plant in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Crews from multiple cities and towns responded to a fire at the Calpine natural gas energy plant in Westbrook Monday. Officials say the fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. Investigators say the fire started on the upper floor of the plant and spread to the...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Late week winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Beautiful once again for Tuesday. Some snow showers and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, and then all eyes are on a Friday-Saturday nor’easter which looks to bring widespread accumulating snow to much of Maine. Tuesday will be quiet and sunny. Highs will reach the low to...
MAINE STATE

