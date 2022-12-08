ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Reunite for More Co-Headlining Stadium Shows This Summer

By Daniel Kreps
 5 days ago
After finally embarking on their pandemic-postponed trek earlier this year, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will bring their co-headlining tour back to North American stadiums next summer.

The two rock giants will be joined by Alice Cooper on the “The World Tour,” which — after a pair of Atlantic City shows in Feb. 2023 and a run of South American and European shows in the first half of the year — comes back stateside in August.

So far, the bands have only announced six dates, beginning Aug. 5 at Syracuse, New York’s JMA Wireless Dome and currently running through Aug. 18 at El Paso, Texas. Along the way, the tour will stop for the first-ever concert at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s new H.A. Chapman Stadium.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience, including some special dates in America!” Def Lappard’s Joe Elliott said in a statement.

Mötley Crüe recently announced that longtime guitarist Mick Mars had retired from touring due to his continued battle with the debilitating disease ankylosing spondylitis; Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 joined the band as its new touring member.

“While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health,” Mars’ former bandmates — Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee — said in a joint statement in Oct.

“We have watched Mick manage his ankylosing spondylitis for decades, and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace. To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honor his musical legacy.”

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Tour Dates

August 5 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
August 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
August 11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
August 13 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha
August 16 – Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium
August 18 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

