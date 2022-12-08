ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Phoenix

Kyler Murray's season-ending injury sums up the Cardinals' dismal year

When quarterback Kyler Murray left the game with a knee injury on Monday, he took what little hope was left in the Arizona Cardinals' disappointing season with him. Driving the news: Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury during Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots. An MRI Tuesday confirmed an ACL tear that ended his season.
New York Post

Why the Giants have good reason to hope Brian Daboll can make Daniel Jones the long-term QB they need

There is no data, empirical or otherwise, to suggest Daniel Jones is a rookie. Take a look at every reference site, type his name into a Google search, take out a printed Giants media guide (yes, a few rare artifacts like this still exist) and page through it. In the 2022 edition, right there on page 142, listed alphabetically between Collin Johnson and Marcus Kemp — young wide receivers who landed on injured reserve before the season — is the bio for Daniel Jones. The first line, under “Transactions,’’ states: “Originally a first-round (6th pick overall) draft choice by the Giants...
