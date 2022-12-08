ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Coming to the Neighborhood: Stubbys

Caught in Southie
 5 days ago
Renowned family-owned and operated Nantucket staple is making its first mainland debut in the heart of the city in the Seaport District. Loved by a die-hard following of locals and island tourists alike, Stubbys offers a unique, classic menu covering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night bites.

Customers will find a fun, friendly, Nantucket-inspired interior with self-seating and a seasonal outdoor patio. With decades of success serving throngs of loyal customers, Stubbys will be located at 43 Northern Avenue and is excited to open its doors in Spring 2023.

Stubbys will be the second Nantucket restaurant to come to the neighborhood. Fresh opened its doors on Old Colony Ave last month!

