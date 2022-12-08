Henrico historic areas receive VLCF grant awards

Seven Pines National Cemetery (Kate Kimmel for the Henrico Citizen)

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced a record $14.9 million in grant awards from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation that will help conserve 13,955 acres throughout the commonwealth, including more than 100 acres in Henrico.

A total of 40 projects will receive funding, including acquisitions of land for new local parks and recreation areas, and conservation easements to protect working forestland. Grants were awarded in categories that include farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

The three Henrico projects are all historic areas and include Haskins Farm at New Market Heights, Carter Tract at Seven Pines Battlefield, and 5270 New Market Road.

The 50-acre Haskins Farm project was awarded a grant of $600,000, and the 40-acre 5270 New Market Road project was awarded a grant of $588,250; both grants were requested by the Capital Region Land Conservancy. Carter Tract at Seven Pines Battlefield, a tract of almost 12 acres, was awarded a grant of $183,745; the grant was requested by the American Battlefield Trust.

Matthew Wells, director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation, said the agency “looks forward to working with the local governments, state agencies, private land trusts and Virginian Indian tribes on these important efforts to protect the natural environment. Along with improving our water quality, biodiversity and protecting scenic viewsheds, the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation program helps to enhance outdoor experiences for all Virginians.”

The full list of Fiscal Year 2023 VLCF awards can be found at www.dcr.virginia.gov/land-conservation/vlcf-project-list.

