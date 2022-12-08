ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico historic areas receive VLCF grant awards

 5 days ago
Seven Pines National Cemetery (Kate Kimmel for the Henrico Citizen)

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced a record $14.9 million in grant awards from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation that will help conserve 13,955 acres throughout the commonwealth, including more than 100 acres in Henrico.

A total of 40 projects will receive funding, including acquisitions of land for new local parks and recreation areas, and conservation easements to protect working forestland. Grants were awarded in categories that include farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

The three Henrico projects are all historic areas and include Haskins Farm at New Market Heights, Carter Tract at Seven Pines Battlefield, and 5270 New Market Road.

The 50-acre Haskins Farm project was awarded a grant of $600,000, and the 40-acre 5270 New Market Road project was awarded a grant of $588,250; both grants were requested by the Capital Region Land Conservancy. Carter Tract at Seven Pines Battlefield, a tract of almost 12 acres, was awarded a grant of $183,745; the grant was requested by the American Battlefield Trust.

Matthew Wells, director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation, said the agency “looks forward to working with the local governments, state agencies, private land trusts and Virginian Indian tribes on these important efforts to protect the natural environment. Along with improving our water quality, biodiversity and protecting scenic viewsheds, the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation program helps to enhance outdoor experiences for all Virginians.”

The full list of Fiscal Year 2023 VLCF awards can be found at www.dcr.virginia.gov/land-conservation/vlcf-project-list.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Related
Henrico News Minute – Dec. 13, 2022

School playgrounds are in need of repair, but no funding has been identified for most of them; a Henrico man receives a jail sentence of almost 50 years; details about the Democratic primary for the Fourth Congressional District seat, after a special election date is set; the Lakeside Optimists host a Christmas event for children.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Milestones – Dec. 13, 2022

Saharsh Darsh Shetty of Henrico recently ranked in two national chess tournaments. In the National Scholastic Online K-8 Tournament held Nov. 12-13, Shetty tied for first place and with tie breaks, landed in Rank 3. In the National Scholastic Grade Level Tournament held Dec. 9-11 in Washington, D.C., Shetty tied for second place in the 7th Grade National Championships and with tie breaks, landed in Rank 7. Shetty is a seventh grader at Moody Middle School.
RICHMOND, VA
Business in brief – Dec. 12, 2022

Photogrammar, a University of Richmond Digital Scholarship Lab and Distant Viewing Lab project, has been recognized nationally as a top contributor in the field of digital humanities. Photogrammar is an open-access, web-based tool that explores what life was like in America during the Great Depression and World War II. Users can easily navigate and explore 170,000 photographs taken between 1935-1943. The project recently received The Garfinkel Prize in Digital Humanities, which recognizes exceptional work at the intersection of Digital Humanities and American Studies. It is awarded by the Digital Humanities Caucus of the American Studies Association. University of Richmond awardees include Taylor Arnold, Nate Ayers, Justin Madron, Rob Nelson, and Lauren Tilton. Arnold and Tilton began curating Photogrammar while graduate students at Yale and brought the project to UR when they joined the faculty in 2015. They partnered with the DSL and Distant Viewing Lab to launch the site. The National Endowment for the Humanities recently awarded the Photogrammar team a $325,000 grant to expand their software.
RICHMOND, VA
Bagby to announce for 4th District Congressional seat

Henrico Delegate Lamont Bagby Monday will formally announce his candidacy for Virginia’s Fourth District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which is vacant following the sudden death of Democratic Representative Donald McEachin late last month. Bagby, who has represented the 74th District in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2016, is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for the seat.
VIRGINIA STATE
Obituary – Meredith Joyce Koos

Meredith Joyce Koos, 95, passed away on December 3 at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Richmond, Virginia. Meredith Koos was born in East Orange, New Jersey on August 28, 1927. She was the daughter of Walter Harold Burchett and Elsie Marie (Boehringer) Burchett. She grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio and attended both Baldwin Walace College and the University of New Mexico, from which she graduated with a double major in English and Psychology. She lived for over 30 years in Framingham, Massachusetts and worked as an executive secretary for various companies such as the Quaker Oats Company, Wellesley College and The Walnut Hill School of Performing Arts, and as a substitute teacher before moving to Richmond to be near family.
RICHMOND, VA
YMCA, CARITAS, Senior Connections partnership brings hope to homeless

Senior Connections, CARITAS and the YMCA are partnering to bring hope to the homeless by creating and distributing care packages in the Greater Richmond area in December. Children at the YMCA will help to prepare the care packages with items collected by Senior Connections, and the care packages will be distributed at CARITAS Dec. 19 and other surrounding areas in the preceding days. The Dec. 19 event will also include a “Holiday Shop” event involving dozens of volunteers and organizations.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico officials host topping-off ceremony for Sports and Events Center

Henrico officials gathered at Virginia Center Commons to celebrate the “topping off” of the new Henrico Sports and Events Center, which is taking shape at the site. A number of officials signed a 178-foot steel beam before construction crews hoisted it to the top of the facility. The center is expected to be complete by fall and should begin hosting events (and high school graduation ceremonies) in 2024.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Schools boosts pay for substitutes on Fridays

To meet an increasing demand for substitute teachers on Fridays, Henrico County Public Schools will increase the daily rate for classroom substitute teachers to $131 on Fridays beginning Jan. 6, according to school system officials. The new rate is $25 above the Monday through Thursday rate of $106. The increase is not retroactive for Fridays previously worked by a substitute teacher and does not apply to other substitute positions or long-term substitute teachers.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Stanley to retire after leading CARITAS for 22 years

CARITAS President and CEO Karen Stanley is set to retire Dec. 31 after 22 years at the helm of one of the Richmond region’s largest human service providers. During her time, Stanley not only transformed the organization but also transformed homelessness and recovery services in the region. Community leaders...
RICHMOND, VA
Fifth known rabies case in Henrico this year confirmed

Henrico Police have confirmed the fifth known case of rabies in the county this year. A raccoon found in Sandston Dec. 2 has tested positive for the disease. A dog in the 100 block of Seven Pines Avenue cornered the raccoon under a back deck, prompting a call to police, who responded, captured the raccoon and then submitted it to the state lab for tests, which came back positive this week.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
BenchMark Physical Therapy opens in Glen Allen

BenchMark Physical Therapy opened Dec. 8 at 5348 Wyndham Forest Drive in the Nuckols Place shopping center. The clinic offers in-person and Telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs. Clinical director Andrew Hayes...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Little Hands Virginia launches Bundles of Joy event

Little Hands Virginia, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is holding its annual holiday fundraiser and drive for items needed most by the families it serves. Throughout December, Little Hands will be collecting items for its Bundles of Joy drive, both through charitable contributions and donations of specific items. The organization needs most to support children newborn to three years old in Central Virginia, who are in need of items that are all hard to keep in stock because of high demand.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico plan would help county employees buy homes

Henrico County officials are considering a plan that would provide loans of up to $20,000 to first-time homebuyers who work for the county. If eventually adopted as envisioned, the Henrico County Home Purchase Assistance Plan would provide loans of between $10,000 and $20,000 for as many as 120 county employees, to be used toward down payments on the purchase of an attached or detached single-family house or condominium in the county.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico officials planning to test metal detectors in some county schools

Could metal detectors be coming to Henrico County’s public schools?. Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell told the county’s board of supervisors during a retreat Friday that the school system is planning a field test of walk-through and wand-style metal detectors at some schools in the coming months to determine whether implementation countywide could be a viable safety enhancement.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
