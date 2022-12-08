Genshin Impact Scaramouche (Wanderer) Build: Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Teams

The long-awaited debut of Scaramouche aka. Wanderer is one of the highlights of Genshin Impact’s 3.3 update – no surprise, considering the abilities this Anemo character has. Scaramouche brings useful talents for exploration, like being able to levitate over any terrain. He’s also immensely versatile in combat: his Anemo skills interact with many other elements and reliably trigger powerful Swirls.

If you were lucky enough to pull the Wanderer, Scaramouche, in Genshin Impact you should check out this guide to his best weapons, artifacts, and teams.

Genshin Impact Scaramouche (Wanderer): Best Weapons

Scaramouche puts everything on the offensive: Attack, Critical Damage and Critical Hit Rate are his most important stats. Secondarily, Elemental Mastery should not be forgotten to strengthen his reactions. In the attack department, the Wanderer should rely on his signature weapon, which debuted with him in update 3.3: Tulaytullah’s Remembrance boosts Critical Damage as well as regular damage.

The 5-star catalyst also increases Attack Speed and boosts the damage of his standard attacks by 4.8 percent per second for 14 seconds after using an Elemental Ability. Additionally, standard attacks themselves provide a boost to damage, so Scaramouche spends a lot of time on the field hammering opponents with his relentless attacks.

Alternatively, consider the following weapons for Scaramouche:

Skyward Atlas (5-star catalyst) – increases Attack and elemental damage, creates an additional damage effect on standard attacks.

Lost Prayers To The Sacred Winds (5-star catalyst) – increases Critical Hit Rate and movement speed, boosts elemental damage after swapping in.

The Widsith (4-star catalyst) – increases Critical Damage and provides a series of random effects, all of which are useful for Scaramouche.

Mappa Mare (4-star catalyst) – increases Elemental Mastery as well as elemental damage; craftable, making it a good free-to-play option.

Genshin Impact Scaramouche (Wanderer): Best Artifacts

In typical fashion, update 3.3 has not only included a signature weapon for Scaramouche: The new artifact set Desert Pavilion Chronicle is also tailor-made for him. Starting with two pieces of the set, Anemo Damage increases by 15 percent. If you carry four artifacts of the set, the Attack Speed as well as the damage of standard attacks, heavy blows and attacks from falling after a hit with heavy attack increase.

So once again, the focus is very much on buffing the standard attacks, which are fired at a truly rapid pace when combined with Tulaytullah’s Remembrance.

Alternatively, the typical Anemo artifact set Viridescent Venerer is recommended if you don’t have a support character on your team who already carries it.

In any case, you should aim for the following stat distribution on the pieces you use:

Plume : Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Attack % (sub stats).

: Attack (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Attack % (sub stats). Flower : HP (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Attack % (sub stats).

: HP (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Attack % (sub stats). Sands : Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (sub stats).

: Attack % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (sub stats). Goblet : Anemo Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (sub stats).

: Anemo Damage % (main stat), Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (sub stats). Circlet: Critical Damage/Critical Hit Rate (main stat), Critical Hit Rate/Critical Damage, Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Energy Recharge (sub stats).

Genshin Impact Scaramouche (Wanderer): Best Teams

Scaramouche is a very flexible DPS character who does well on any team that can interact with his Anemo attacks or is good at boosting standard attacks.

Scaramouche (Main DPS), Yelan (Sub DPS), Faruzan (Support), Bennett (Support)

The Wanderer acts as an on-field DPS and spends a lot of time in combat, where he relies on his skills and standard attacks to deal damage. Faruzan supports him by reducing the Anemo resistance of opponents, which allows Scaramouche to deal more damage. In this slot, characters like Yun Jin or Layla are not bad either, as they also have ways to strengthen the Wanderer’s offense.

Yelan or other off-field DPS characters like Xiangling, Xingqiu, Fischl or Raiden Shogun contribute the necessary elemental effects with their skills, which Scaramouche uses to create powerful Swirls. Bennett provides valuable healing, boosts Scaramouche’s damage and drenches the battlefield in Pyro effects, leading to more Swirls. Healers like Kuki Shinobu, Diona or Sangonomiya Kokomi are also suitable for this role.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.