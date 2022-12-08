Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City man undergoes alleged unemployment fraud as OESC continues to battle the activity
More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Oklahomans are still falling victim to unemployment fraud.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
news9.com
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
news9.com
School Resource Officer Combats Hoax Threat In Stillwater School
While schools across Oklahoma dealt with hoax swatting calls last week, one school resource officer in Stillwater took matters into his own hands. Officer Jared Noles said he could tell something was off right off the bat at Stillwater Junior High School. "I didn't hear anything, noo yelling, no screaming...
Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community
An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning.
news9.com
EF2 Tornado Causes Damage In Wayne, Okla.
The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday morning that an EF2 tornado hit the town of Wayne, Okla., in McClain County. It's a storm News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope had been tracking since 4 a.m. on News 9 This Morning. Tornado warnings were issued in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning.
news9.com
Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023
A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
news9.com
Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Execution Delayed Due To Federal Lawsuit
A man sentenced to death in Oklahoma will no be executed on Thursday as his death sentence is now a topic of a federal lawsuit. John Hanson was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Tulsa woman Mary Bowles in 1999. Hanson is in federal custody in Louisiana and the Justice Department...
news9.com
Man Suspected Of Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl while he is already on probation for drug convictions. According to police, when officers pulled over Samuel Boykins Jr., they allegedly found him with a burned straw and tin foil in his lap, items that police say are used for taking drugs.
news9.com
Jenks Hosts Community Forum To Raise Awareness On Fentanyl Overdoses
JENKS, Okla. - Fentanyl overdoses are killing people at an alarming rate in Oklahoma. Some folks in Jenks want to educate people about the dangers. News On 6’s McKenzie Gladney was there and told us what they want people to know.
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
WIBW
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
news9.com
Alzheimer's Patient Jailed After Being Declared Incompetent For Trial
A Green country woman is thankful, now that her father is going to be released from the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita and moved to a VA hospital in Claremore. He was arrested in March of 2021 for having a stolen car, but his daughter said he has Alzheimer’s and thought the car was his.
news9.com
OHP Hiring For Point Of Entry Officers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking to hire port of entry officers for all of the state's points of entry. OHP said jobs are available in Love, Kay, Bryan, Beckham and Sequoyah counties. For more information or to apply, click here.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest 4th Suspect Connected To Deadly BA Expressway Shooting
Tulsa Police arrested Linus Altenor Jr., 19, Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway in July. Police arrested Altenor Jr. in Okmulgee on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. TPD says he is the fourth suspect arrested and charged for the murder Terek...
KOKI FOX 23
Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
news9.com
Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma
Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
KTUL
Police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one man was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. The victim is in his early 20s and was transported to the hospital by a...
