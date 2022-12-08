ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

News 2 will host drive-thru Toys for Tots collection day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is here and News 2 wants your help collecting toys for local children who wouldn’t otherwise have a Christmas. On Wednesday, December 21st, News 2 and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler invite you, our viewers, to help us pack as many new and unwrapped toys as possible into storage POD containers outside our studio in Mount Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Nexton holiday event to collect toys for local children

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly event aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children will take place this weekend in the Nexton Square Shopping Center. Community members are encouraged to “fill the Unit” with donated toys while enjoying an afternoon of cookie decorating, face painting, and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn

Traveling during the holidays can bring on a lot of stress, and taking along an extra passenger can pose new challenges. Traveling during the holidays can bring on a lot of stress, and taking along an extra passenger can pose new challenges. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid...
CHARLESTON, SC
Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays

Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays. Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for …. Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays. 2YH: Baby suffers severe case of RSV. Citadel suspends cadet who plead guilty to Jan 6 …. Woman arrested for bringing gun to school...
CHARLESTON, SC
Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley County

Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley …. Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 …. United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired …. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired driving. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard renewing calls for hate …. The renewed calls come after...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project

Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion …. Four student athletes at Cane Bay HS signed to play in college on Thursday afternoon. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid inflation. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid inflation. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Tips for traveling with a newborn. Traveling...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Crash causing major delays on I-526 Tuesday afternoon

Crash causing major delays on I-526 Tuesday afternoon. Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley …. Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Local expert explains heart condition that killed …. Local expert explains heart...
CHARLESTON, SC
DD2 superintendent talks student safety amid recent scares

DD2 superintendent talks student safety amid recent …. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid inflation. Summerville Food Bank in need of donations amid inflation. Traveling during the holidays can bring on a lot of stress, and taking along an extra passenger can pose new challenges. Toys for Tots...
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

