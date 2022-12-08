MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is here and News 2 wants your help collecting toys for local children who wouldn’t otherwise have a Christmas. On Wednesday, December 21st, News 2 and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler invite you, our viewers, to help us pack as many new and unwrapped toys as possible into storage POD containers outside our studio in Mount Pleasant.

