Kris Letang Takes Huge Step Toward Return

PITTSBURGH - Just over a week removed from suffering the second stroke of his life, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has returned to practice with his teammates.

The Penguins have played five games in Letang’s absence and have notched a record of 3-1-1 in that time.

Not only is Letang skating with the team again, he is doing so in a full-contact jersey.

For context, Ryan Poehling is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and practiced in a white non-contact sweater.

A time table for Letang’s return was never provided by the team or front office, but he has been skating quite a bit since his diagnosis.

Despite never being taken off of the active roster, head coach Mike Sullivan has said on multiple occasions that Letang has yet to be cleared for on-ice activities with the team.

Even though Letang took reps with teammates for the first time since his stroke, he was rotating in an out of drills and not with a set linemate.

That rotation continued on the power play as Letang swapped with members of the second power play unit.

This does not mean Letang is ready to return to the lineup; the Penguins have made it clear from the beginning that they will not bring Letang back until he is full cleared medically.

The Penguins plan is to focus on Letang as a person before a player.

The fact that Letang has been skating on his own for a few days is favorable for him and his possible return.

