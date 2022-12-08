ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s 2nd season be viewed? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost another linebacker on Tuesday with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going on injured reserve with a foot injury. His season is over. What should we make of Owusu-Koramoah’s second season? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss that to start our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk podcast. They also get into Jack Conklin’s future in Cleveland and the Ravens quarterback situation.
Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
How the Bengals’ playoff picture looks after Sunday’s win over the Browns

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 23-10 win over the Browns was a win that, in a few different ways, gave them some breathing room as it relates to the rest of their season. With the Bengals at 9-4 on the season and two games up on three 7-6 wild card hopeful teams (Patriots, Chargers and Jets), one of which they hold the tiebreaker over and one of which is on the schedule still, the Bengals’ odds to get into the playoffs are far better than they have been all year.
Mike Zunino, free-agent catcher, to sign with Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Free-agent catcher Mike Zunino is set to sign with the Cleveland Guardians, a club source confirmed Tuesday to cleveland.com. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal first reported that Zunino, 31, and the Guardians were in agreement on a contract pending review of medical reports. The deal is for one year and $6 million according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Forty carries in one game for a high school running back is just too many

As a sports official at the high school level for more than 20 years, I have learned over and over again that the safety of the participants is far and away the most important job I have. So when I read that the star running back of Akron’s Archbishop Hoban carried the football 40 times (in a losing effort) in their Dec. 1 state championship game, it makes me think his coaches are not thinking the same way (”Sperling breaks record, but the trophy goes to Toledo,” Dec. 3). It makes me think, rather, that they are most concerned about the final score.
No. 14 Brecksville asserts Suburban League title defense in 65-46 win at No. 15 Stow

STOW, Ohio — If Brecksville-Broadview Heights can share the basketball like this all season, it will make for a happy coach and likely lead to another Suburban League title. That’s what Steve Mehalik hopes after his Bees left Stow-Munroe Falls on Tuesday night with a 65-46 win. Brecksville (3-0, 2-0), ranked No. 14 in this week’s cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, managed 15 assists on 25 baskets.
2 stores to fill vacant Best Buy at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The vacant Best Buy at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons shopping center is in the works to be occupied by two separate stores. The 30,000-square-foot space at 3506 Steelyard Dr. that was previously occupied by the consumer electronics giant is set for new life after more than a decade of vacancy as both a Ross Dress for Less and a Hibbett Sports are slated to move in.
