3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
What changes are on the table for the Browns after this season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost to the Bengals on Sunday, a loss that doesn’t officially take them out of the playoff race but leaves them far outside the playoff picture with time running out. So why do the Browns keep getting a pass year after year when they...
Browns defense sees similarities in each Ravens quarterback, no matter who they face on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns aren’t sure which Baltimore quarterback they will face this Saturday in the second matchup between these two AFC North rivals, but know they will have a challenge no matter who is taking those snaps. “I feel like their quarterbacks all kind of do around...
After road loss to Spurs, Cavaliers look to get road win in Dallas: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For a team that is only a few games out of first place in the Eastern conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled to win on the road so far this season. They are 12-2 at home and 5-9 away. Basically since they beat the L.A. Lakers...
Cavaliers can’t dig themselves out of second-half hole against Spurs: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Down by as many as 19 points in the second half, the Cavaliers rallied but came up short Monday in San Antonio, losing 112-111. Cleveland outscored the Spurs by 13 in the final quarter, but late turnovers and a critical missed free throw by Evan Mobley with 37 seconds left doomed the comeback.
How will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s 2nd season be viewed? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost another linebacker on Tuesday with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going on injured reserve with a foot injury. His season is over. What should we make of Owusu-Koramoah’s second season? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss that to start our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk podcast. They also get into Jack Conklin’s future in Cleveland and the Ravens quarterback situation.
Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on IR for final 4 games with foot injury
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playing linebacker has been an occupational hazard for the Browns this season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns player at the position lost for the season when he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday for the final four games of the season with a sprained foot.
Spurs praise Keldon Johnson for late block on Donovan Mitchell: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Trailing by one with time running out, Donovan Mitchell crossed over in front of Josh Richardson and looked like he was going to give Cleveland the lead with a running one-hander off the glass. But Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had other ideas.
How the Bengals’ playoff picture looks after Sunday’s win over the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 23-10 win over the Browns was a win that, in a few different ways, gave them some breathing room as it relates to the rest of their season. With the Bengals at 9-4 on the season and two games up on three 7-6 wild card hopeful teams (Patriots, Chargers and Jets), one of which they hold the tiebreaker over and one of which is on the schedule still, the Bengals’ odds to get into the playoffs are far better than they have been all year.
Mike Zunino, free-agent catcher, to sign with Cleveland Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Free-agent catcher Mike Zunino is set to sign with the Cleveland Guardians, a club source confirmed Tuesday to cleveland.com. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal first reported that Zunino, 31, and the Guardians were in agreement on a contract pending review of medical reports. The deal is for one year and $6 million according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Forty carries in one game for a high school running back is just too many
As a sports official at the high school level for more than 20 years, I have learned over and over again that the safety of the participants is far and away the most important job I have. So when I read that the star running back of Akron’s Archbishop Hoban carried the football 40 times (in a losing effort) in their Dec. 1 state championship game, it makes me think his coaches are not thinking the same way (”Sperling breaks record, but the trophy goes to Toledo,” Dec. 3). It makes me think, rather, that they are most concerned about the final score.
Breaking down the Guardians’ catching options after Sean Murphy, Christian Vazquez come off the board
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians thought the price was too high for Sean Murphy, and they weren’t all that serious about Christian Vazquez. Be that as it may, they still need a catcher. Update, 11:28 a.m.: The Guardians are signing free agent Mike Zunino. At the winter meetings in...
Kent State to hire Minnesota assistant Kenni Burns as next head football coach – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State moved quickly to replace Sean Lewis as its head football coach. Reports from various sources have the Golden Flashes hiring Kenni Burns, the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Minnesota. Local sources also confirmed the selection of Burns.
No. 14 Brecksville asserts Suburban League title defense in 65-46 win at No. 15 Stow
STOW, Ohio — If Brecksville-Broadview Heights can share the basketball like this all season, it will make for a happy coach and likely lead to another Suburban League title. That’s what Steve Mehalik hopes after his Bees left Stow-Munroe Falls on Tuesday night with a 65-46 win. Brecksville (3-0, 2-0), ranked No. 14 in this week’s cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25, managed 15 assists on 25 baskets.
2 stores to fill vacant Best Buy at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The vacant Best Buy at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons shopping center is in the works to be occupied by two separate stores. The 30,000-square-foot space at 3506 Steelyard Dr. that was previously occupied by the consumer electronics giant is set for new life after more than a decade of vacancy as both a Ross Dress for Less and a Hibbett Sports are slated to move in.
Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
End of an era: Giant Eagle will stop mailing weekly ads in January
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Father time is undefeated, and it will win another round against tradition in 2023. Giant Eagle will no longer be mailing its weekly ad out in the Cleveland market. Instead, it will start emailing the ad to customers. It’s a change from tradition for some, who...
For first time, bobcat caught on video in Summit Metro Parks conservation area
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Northfield resident Corey Dearth was bow hunting in a Summit Metro Parks conservation area in northern Summit County on Nov. 1 when he spotted something unusual: a bobcat. Dearth shared a video of his encounter with the big cat with Summit Metro Parks. Though animal...
Strongsville to pay company $161,000 to oversee town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
