Miami, FL

Miami Dolphins Now Have More All-Star Power Than Miami Heat

By Jayden Armant
 5 days ago

The Miami Heat’s subpar start to the season has led many to declare the Dolphins as the better South Florida-based sports team at the moment.

Aside from 2016, this is the first season since 2008 where the Dolphins bring more optimism than the Heat.

The Dolphins’ success this season is illustrated by their large leads in Pro Bowl voting. As of Dec. 7, the following players lead their position in voting among AFC teams: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fullback Alec Ingold, tackle Terron Armstead, and long snapper Blake Ferguson. Receiver Jaylen Waddle and linebacker Bradley Chubb are in large consideration for Pro Bowl nominations as well.

Meanwhile, the Heat are void of All-Star players so far in the season. Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler are averaging 20 and 21 points, respectively. However, neither have played more than 17 games out of a possible 25 this season. The only player who may be considered so far is center Bam Adebayo, who is averaging 20.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks.

Now, some may say this is an unfair comparison because the NFL has significantly more players on a roster than the NBA. In addition, basketball seasons are longer than football seasons, so the NFL’s sample size for a season is smaller. Even with these factors, the Dolphins’ star players still outweigh the Heat’s potential All-Stars.

The NBA has passed the quarter-mark of the season, and this is where the Heat’s players currently stand. Around this time for the NFL, Hill, Tagovailoa, and the other Dolphins stars were already getting Pro Bowl recognition. As for the roster comparisons, five of the Dolphins’ 53-man roster are leading their position. Theoretically, no one on the Heat would be leading their position in All-Star voting.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

