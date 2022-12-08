ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

theregistrysocal.com

DJM, Arc Capital Partners Recapitalize 180,000 SQFT Retail Property in Torrance

LOS ANGELES — DJM, a prominent California-based real estate developer, announced today its successful recapitalization of Village Del Amo, a 180,000 square-foot, grocery-anchored, mixed-use retail property, in partnership with longtime urban mixed-use investor, Arc Capital Partners. This loan refinancing follows the opening of the newly built HanNam grocery store,...
TORRANCE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

60,000 SQFT Expansion at Los Angeles’ Natural History Museum Expected to be Completed in 2024

Los Angeles, CA – The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) today announced updates for NHM Commons, a new wing and intended community hub slated to open in 2024 on the southwest side of the Natural History Museum (NHM) campus in Exposition Park. Progress includes the formation of two new advisory groups, the NHM Commons Native American Advisory Council and the NHM Commons Advisory Coalition. The Council’s Native American community leaders are working closely with NHMLAC staff and Studio-MLA to advise on the NHM Commons’ Community Plaza entry and landscaping to incorporate aspects that acknowledge the unceded lands in Los Angeles County and honor the communities of Native Americans who call Los Angeles their home. NHM Commons Advisory Coalition members will consult on community collaborations for future theatrical and public programming, as well as topics and content ideas relevant to their communities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsantaana.com

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews

Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'

Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
LOS ANGELES, CA

