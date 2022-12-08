Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
DJM, Arc Capital Partners Recapitalize 180,000 SQFT Retail Property in Torrance
LOS ANGELES — DJM, a prominent California-based real estate developer, announced today its successful recapitalization of Village Del Amo, a 180,000 square-foot, grocery-anchored, mixed-use retail property, in partnership with longtime urban mixed-use investor, Arc Capital Partners. This loan refinancing follows the opening of the newly built HanNam grocery store,...
Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years
The home is now on the market for the first time, following the death of owner Margaret Russell late last year at the age of 109. The post Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
theregistrysocal.com
24-Story Mixed-Use Tower Planned Along Wilshire Boulevard in West Los Angeles
More housing could soon be coming to West Los Angeles. A report from the City outlines a recently submitted project application for a 24-story mixed-use tower along West Wilshire Boulevard. That application was submitted by Tony Yeh of Century Investment LLC, and aims to add 152 condominium units to the area.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
theregistrysocal.com
54-Bed Student Housing Community Near UCLA Up for Sale With $12.5MM Asking Price
A student housing community near the University of California, Los Angeles has recently been placed up for sale. According to marketing information from Maher Commercial Realty, the 54-bed community is on the market with guidance pricing set at $12.5 million, or about $231,481. The building is located at 541-545 Glenrock...
spectrumnews1.com
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
NBC Los Angeles
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
theregistrysocal.com
60,000 SQFT Expansion at Los Angeles’ Natural History Museum Expected to be Completed in 2024
Los Angeles, CA – The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) today announced updates for NHM Commons, a new wing and intended community hub slated to open in 2024 on the southwest side of the Natural History Museum (NHM) campus in Exposition Park. Progress includes the formation of two new advisory groups, the NHM Commons Native American Advisory Council and the NHM Commons Advisory Coalition. The Council’s Native American community leaders are working closely with NHMLAC staff and Studio-MLA to advise on the NHM Commons’ Community Plaza entry and landscaping to incorporate aspects that acknowledge the unceded lands in Los Angeles County and honor the communities of Native Americans who call Los Angeles their home. NHM Commons Advisory Coalition members will consult on community collaborations for future theatrical and public programming, as well as topics and content ideas relevant to their communities.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
spectrumnews1.com
Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
newsantaana.com
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
NBC Los Angeles
Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'
Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
Woman Suing Amazon Says Skin Therapy Wand Head Exploded During Use
A 39-year-old Santa Monica woman wants a jury to hear her lawsuit alleging the glass head on a skin therapy wand machine she bought through the e-commerce company's website unexpectedly exploded in 2019 even though she was using the device as directed.
