Rancho Cucamonga, CA

theregistrysocal.com

DJM, Arc Capital Partners Recapitalize 180,000 SQFT Retail Property in Torrance

LOS ANGELES — DJM, a prominent California-based real estate developer, announced today its successful recapitalization of Village Del Amo, a 180,000 square-foot, grocery-anchored, mixed-use retail property, in partnership with longtime urban mixed-use investor, Arc Capital Partners. This loan refinancing follows the opening of the newly built HanNam grocery store,...
TORRANCE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena

Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

60,000 SQFT Expansion at Los Angeles’ Natural History Museum Expected to be Completed in 2024

Los Angeles, CA – The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) today announced updates for NHM Commons, a new wing and intended community hub slated to open in 2024 on the southwest side of the Natural History Museum (NHM) campus in Exposition Park. Progress includes the formation of two new advisory groups, the NHM Commons Native American Advisory Council and the NHM Commons Advisory Coalition. The Council’s Native American community leaders are working closely with NHMLAC staff and Studio-MLA to advise on the NHM Commons’ Community Plaza entry and landscaping to incorporate aspects that acknowledge the unceded lands in Los Angeles County and honor the communities of Native Americans who call Los Angeles their home. NHM Commons Advisory Coalition members will consult on community collaborations for future theatrical and public programming, as well as topics and content ideas relevant to their communities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

