Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta in a statement on Monday called the proposed bill "ill-judged," and said it was being forced "to pay for content other users don't want to see."
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be “forced to consider” removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites. Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than “submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets.” The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy Stone, includes “increased traffic and subscriptions.” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.
Meta had a double standard for moderating high-profile users and and misled the public about it, according to a new report
An independent review found Meta's "cross-check" program to have protected celebrity figures from moderation protocols.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Engadget
Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta
A US government attempt to compensate publishers for web links has fallen apart, as Congress has cut the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) from the annual national defense spending bill. The measure would have made temporary exceptions to antitrust law letting media outlets negotiate revenue sharing deals, such as receiving a cut of ad money from links to news articles in search results and social media posts.
Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Washington Examiner
Latest 'Twitter Files' release shows secret 'blacklist' label on conservative accounts
Twitter's practices of "shadowbanning" were revealed by a new release of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files." The latest batch of insider company information was released on Thursday evening by journalist Bari Weiss. The former New York Times columnist went into greater detail after the first Twitter Files installment last week failed to confirm the popular theory that the U.S. government played a role in censoring a story about Hunter Biden's laptop.
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Business Insider
How to 'unrepost' a video on TikTok so it stops appearing in your followers' feeds
Every TikTok video can be reposted, which lets you share the best videos you've seen with all your followers. Reposting a video puts it into your followers' feeds as if it were your own. But if you ever want to "unrepost" a video, the process is almost the exact same.
tipranks.com
Meta (NASDAQ:META) Slams Journalism Bill, Threatens to Pull News from Facebook
Facebook parent Meta Platforms has threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act that would allow publishers to negotiate payments with the company and other tech giants. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has threatened to remove news from Facebook if the U.S....
