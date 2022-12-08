Read full article on original website
Related
buckeyesports.com
Day, Buckeyes Looking Forward To Playing In Peach Bowl For The First Time
Although the Peach Bowl has been a part of the fabric of College Football since 1968, Ohio State is yet to compete in the prestigious bowl. That, however, will change come Dec. 31, as the No. 4 Buckeyes will be tested against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. As Ohio State will get its first shot to etch its name into Peach Bowl lore, OSU head coach Ryan Day said it’s an honor to get the opportunity to play in the iconic game.
buckeyesports.com
Holtmann Not Pleased With Week-Long Break For Ohio State
Although college basketball season may appear to be in full swing, things have ground to a halt for the Ohio State men’s basketball program. After defeating Rutgers on a controversial buzzer-beater by guard Tanner Holden on Dec. 8, The 23rd-ranked Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0) received an eight-day-long break prior to their next game against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17. While Ohio State has already seen a prolonged break this season, as the Buckeyes had a week between their game against Texas Tech in the Maui Invitation on Nov. 23 and Duke on Nov. 30, OSU head coach Chris Holtmann said he would have preferred during Big Ten play, as opposed to now.
buckeyesports.com
Day Sees “Precedent” For CFP Title Run In Interesting Source
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sees a source of inspiration heading into the College Football Playoff that some may view as unusual. Entering the Buckeyes’ semi-final matchup as the No. 4 seed facing No. 1 Georgia, Day is drawing hope for his team’s national championship chances from none other than — Georgia. More specifically, last year’s Georgia team.
buckeyesports.com
Jantzen Dunn Becomes Third Buckeye To Enter Transfer Portal
Ohio State second-year safety Jantzen Dunn became the third Buckeye to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season on Tuesday. Dunn joined the program as a four-star recruit out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. He played multiple positions in high school, spending time at safety at wide receiver before sticking in the secondary upon his arrival to Columbus.
buckeyesports.com
Five Buckeyes Earn AP All-American Honors
Ohio State had five players earn Associated Press All-American honors on Monday, highlighted by sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was named to the first team. Harrison was one of the most dominant wide receivers in college football this season, named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award after hauling in 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Football Has 39 Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors
The Big Ten announced Academic All-Big Ten honors on Friday, and 39 members of the Ohio State football team were Honored for their performance in the classroom. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten honors, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 months and hold a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Comments / 0