Most Common Headaches Respond With A Drug Free Treatment

By Carl Goldman
 5 days ago

Migraine and tension headaches can be extremely debilitating, making it difficult to concentrate or even function. While there are many conventional treatments available, if your headaches keep coming back, you may also want to consider natural medicine treatments.

Making lifestyle changes such as reducing stress, getting enough sleep, water, and eating a healthy diet can also help to prevent and treat migraine and tension headaches.

If you’re looking for natural migraine and tension headache relief, upper cervical chiropractic may be a good option for you. This type of chiropractic care never twists or cracks the neck. Instead, upper cervical chiropractic gently aligns the upper bones in the spine, which can help relieve pressure on the joints, muscles, and nerves to restore better blood flow in the brain.

Studies have shown that upper cervical chiropractic can be an effective treatment for migraine and tension headaches, and it’s often recommended as a first-line treatment by healthcare practitioners in the know. If you’re looking for an alternative to medication for lasting headache relief, upper cervical chiropractic may be worth considering.

“But there is no one size fits all answer to any health problem. And while upper cervical chiropractic care essentially cured my migraines 40 years ago. I know that it won’t do that for everyone.” Dr. Thomas Polucki

Multidisciplinary pain management centers used to be more common, but they have since become quite scarce. The ones that do exist are cash-based and very expensive, due to insurance companies no longer providing coverage for this type of care.

With a small staff and boutique practice model, Dr. Thomas Polucki offers drug free, all-natural pain management at an affordable price for most people. The results matter most, and there is no need for expensive-invasive-inconclusive tests.

The average wait time is under ten minutes, but we don’t rush our patients. Our custom treatment plans take no longer than twelve weeks, and more than 90% of patients who follow our recommendations are satisfied with the results.

Natural Medicine

At Dr. Thomas Polucki Chiropractic, the trusted team works with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that offers drug free, non-surgical relief from pain, better sleep and digestion, improved posture, balance, strength, flexibility, and endurance.

Request an appointment and take the first step towards getting your life back.

Self-Care Survey

When was the last time you woke up feeling great? Or went a week without needing some medication? Some people may think that’s crazy, but isn’t it worse to believe that someone is only normal if they take drugs every day? Medication may be necessary for certain individuals and in specific situations, but do you really think everyone should be medicated all the time? The drug companies sure hope you do.

Discover how so many of Dr. Polucki’s patients live a different reality now.

Guide To Self-Care now available on Amazon.

Don’t wait for drug and insurance companies to tell your doctor what’s right for you. Start taking care of yourself so that you may care for others while attracting and inspiring the appropriate opportunities and people into your life.

If you have tried everything else and you are still not better, you may want to consider getting help from Santa Clarita’s Natural Medicine expert. Please read some of the reviews for Dr. Thomas Polucki Chiropractic HERE.

*A better than money back guaranteed consultation finds out if this can help you.

Click this link to schedule your appointment now!

Consultation

It all starts with a conversation. The doctor listens to you, to better understand your challenges and what you want. Then sets realistic goals with you and, if agreed upon, proceeds with the advanced non-invasive examination.

Treatment

Efficient advanced stress management treatment includes: Assisted stretch, PEMF, LLL Near Infra-red light therapy, Medical massage, Whole body vibration, and no twist or crack Chiropractic adjustment to reduce physical stress on the spinal joints, muscles, and nerves.

Advanced nutritional support and home therapies may also be discussed at this time.

Telehealth Online Classes

Anti-inflammatory recipes. Quick, easy, and delicious, help reduce the most common source of inflammation, the silent killer. And just a few minutes of stretches a day improve circulation, flexibility and reduce the damaging effects of daily stress.

*Better Than Money Back Guarantee

No doctor can guarantee anything. But if it’s not a good fit during the consultation, we refund your $79 reservation fee. And you keep the online classes, a $98 value just for seeing if we can help you.

Internet, insurance, and government restrictions change with little and no notice. So, we may be forced to remove this post and offer without notice.

What’s Next?
Request an Appointment

Request an appointment by clicking the link and entering your contact information (never shared, federally protected). Then, our courteous scheduler will get in touch with you as soon as possible, to confirm your appointment with a $79 reservation fee that holds your appointment.

Then you’ll get a secure link, allowing you to complete your first visit questions and health concerns. Your appointment is confirmed only after this information is complete.

Medicare Rules Apply. Your insurance may cover a portion of our services.  We do all the paperwork and submit the claim for you. If insurance pays anything, they pay you directly. Follow up office visits are only $79.

Limited Time Offer

To get your better than money back guaranteed consultation, and if we can accept your case, the extended exam for just $79… Plus, you also receive a sample treatment of Assisted stretch, PEMF, LLL Near Infra-red light therapy, Medical massage, Whole body vibration, and no twist or crack Chiropractic adjustment…

And if you request your appointment now,
you also get both the Diet and Exercise online courses.

A total value of $798 for just the $79 reservation fee.

Again, we may be forced to remove this offer at any time.

So, click this link and Request Appointment Now!

About Santa Clarita Chiropractor Dr. Thomas Polucki

  • Certified Metabolic Typing Advisor
  • Published Author Guide to Self-Care
  • Board Certified Doctor of Chiropractic
  • Certified Natural Wellness Practitioner
  • Developer ABC4Health Noninvasive Exam
  • Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner
  • Designer of RESN8 Lifestyle Medicine Protocol
  • Certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner
  • Founder Get BetteRx Nutritional Support Supplements
  • Certified Upper Cervical Specific Chiropractic Instructor
  • WebMD’s Choice for Chiropractic & Functional Medicine

Now providing telehealth services in most cities with facetime consultations.

Chiropractor near me in Santa Clarita patients get scheduled by appointment at 25050 Peachland Avenue Suite 105, Newhall, California 91321.

By all means visit https://santaclaritachiropractor.com for more information.
And save time and money when you Book Your Appointment online.

The information in this article is not intended to diagnose or treat any disease.

The above is a sponsored article

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

