The Independent

Justice Department subpoenas four states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6 attack

A recently appointed special counsel at the US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas for documents in four states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential electionSpecial counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for communications with the former president, his campaign and others within his circle.The requests, first reported by The Washington Post, are among the first known subpoenas issued by Mr Smith, who was named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the agency’s investigations into the 6 January, 2021 attack...
KOKI FOX 23

Final report from Jan. 6 committee expected to be released on Dec. 21

The final report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released on Dec. 21, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold a “formal presentation,” before...
The Associated Press

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge...
The Independent

Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of appearing before the panel. But a judge in Florida last month said he must testify and an appeals court earlier this week declined to stay that order while Flynn's appeal was pending.Flynn could be one of the final witnesses the panel hears from as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who's leading...
