Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 GMC Sierra HD Production Will Start
Featuring a revised exterior, an upgraded cockpit, and a few powertrain changes, the upcoming mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD has been hotly anticipated. First announced back in October, many have been wondering when the updated heavy-duty pickup will begin production. Now, GM Authority has learned it will commence next year.
The Forgotten GMC Concept That Combined A Truck With A Minivan
When GMC threw back the curtain on the Centaur at the 1988 Detroit Auto Show, they claimed it wasn't just a truck anymore. They weren't wrong. In an attempt to combine a car's comfort with a truck's utility, it came up with this all-purpose hybrid proof of concept that was supposed to be all things to all people (via GMC's press release).
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Accidentally Leaks On Chevy Configurator
Automakers hate it when pictures and info about new cars leak online because it messes up their carefully choreographed launch timelines. But in the case of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, Chevrolet only has itself to blame. The first every hybrid Corvette, which is also the model’s first all-wheel drive variant,...
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
CAR AND DRIVER
2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV
An SUV wearing the Corvette name may seem out of the ordinary, but get ready for just such a ride to hit the market—as an EV no less—for the 2025 model year. A source inside General Motors told us that Chevrolet, after years of hesitation, is finally following many other sports-car makers by expanding its legendary Corvette sports-car brand to encompass vehicles beyond two-seaters. The company is in the midst of creating a new performance-focused EV subbrand that will include an SUV as well as a four-door sedan. The Corvette SUV will reportedly offer an 800-volt electrical system and high-revving electric motors powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology, which can charge at up to 350 kW. The SUV may not be the first Corvette nameplate to offer an electric powertrain though, as we know the company is also preparing an electrified version of the Corvette C8 sports car. When we learn more about the Corvette SUV, we’ll update this story with details.
GM recalls 740,000 U.S. trucks, SUVs over headlight issue
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - General Motors said on Wednesday it is recalling 740,000 trucks and SUVs because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare.
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
Chevrolet’s New Commercial Is After Your Heart
Cars are more than just A to B machines, this ad shows that Chevy understands that. Brands like GM, more specifically Chevrolet, have had a bit of a reputation for touching the hearts of enthusiasts everywhere since the early days of automotive production. Some of their vintage cars can be regarded as icons of American automotive history. They know this, at least you would think they have to to be able to make good use of their connection to the audience base. Well, a recent commercial aired by Chevy shows very well that the marketing team understands the real cultural significance of their cars.
Autoblog
BMW M3 CS reportedly due out in 2023 with 543 horsepower
BMW's M division spent 2022 celebrating its 50th birthday with special cars like the 3.0 CSL and the long-awaited M3 Touring. While the celebratory year is almost over, the company isn't taking a break and a leak has allegedly revealed key details about the M3 CS. The next evolution of...
Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Camaro Z/28
Don’t miss your chance to put this restored Chevy Camaro into your garage. 1970 was a beautiful time for the classic American muscle and pony cars that we all know and love, from the introduction of the first generation of the Challenger to the iconic second generation of the Firebird and Camaro. Undoubtedly, 1970 created the most remarkable American automotive icons ever to hit the two-lane blacktop. The Camaro, in particular, was determined to make 1970 the year that it separated itself from the Mustang and other competitors to create an entirely new beast. It's safe to say that Chevrolet accomplished this goal quite well. This car epitomizes that furious fight for the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation. You can now win a fully restored 1970 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Rally Sport when you make a small donation.
Autoblog
Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon get price bumps for 2022 and 2023
The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon will be here soon. Meanwhile, the 2022 midsize pickups are apparently out of production but haven't stopped going up in price. Caught by GM Authority, the configurators for both show what we expect to be a last increase after several other small bumps throughout the year. The MSRPs for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado and their differences from the most recent pricing, after the $1,495 destination charge, are:
jalopyjournal.com
Movie of the week: Diesel Powered Slot Cars?!
We’ve talked about vintage tether cars, tin toy cars, and of course, plastic model cars… But how about diesel-powered 1/16 scale slot cars? Not sure how long this craze lasted, but in the mid 50s a few engineers in the UK came up with these racing beauties. Just take a look at the construction quality with the all-aluminum (aluminium) chassis and custom molded rubber tires (tyres)… Not sure how reliable they were, or if anyone died of carbon monoxide poisoning, but hitting 60 mph, the little oil burners sure look like fun!
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer GCW Alert System
With the introduction of a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD, the heavy duty pickup receives a long list of exterior, interior and technology upgrades. A notable feature is the all-new GCW Alert, which serves to measure gross combination weight while trailering. The GCW Alert system is a...
Autoblog
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R's coolest feature is a $25 bike part
There's a lot to like about the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, but after spending some time admiring one in person, the new hot hatch's standout feature is one that lays flat. Yep, I'm referring to its trick, 90-degree valve stems. Take one glance at the wheels and it's impossible to miss them; they stand out with their silver finish against the dark satin void of the barrels. And if you look closely, you'll see that they're rigidly mounted at a 90-degree angle to the wheel, perfectly level with the ground. Can you guess why?
Autoblog
Ford Megazilla crate engine rumbles into Indianapolis
In 2020, Ford Performance announced the Megazilla V8 crate engine around the time the Performance Racing Industry trade show should have been happening in Indianapolis. The show was canceled that year, so the tuning division announced it in a video. This year's PRI trade show happened as scheduled, and Motor Authority reports Ford Performance went to Indy to debut the newest best thing to come in a crate. Megazilla uses the same cast iron block and forged crankshaft as its smaller brother, the Godzilla gas engine found in the newest Super Duty pickup. Megazilla also measures in at the same 7.3-liters of displacement and works with the same 10.5:1 compression ratio. But Megazilla gets Mahle forged pistons on Callies forged Ultra H-beam connecting rods, CNC-ported cylinder heads and a low-profile intake manifold breathing through the 92-millimeter throttle body pulled from the Mustang Shelby GT500's Predator V8 replacing Godzilla's 80-mm throttle body.
Autoblog
2023 Polaris Slingshot gets more colorful, more pricey
In February of this year, Polaris introduced the Slingshot Signature Limited Edition that added a tri-tone paint scheme, bronze wheels, and cabin LED lighting. With the 2023 Slingshot lineup, the rest of the range adopts bolder color possibilities in the way of the Signature LE. Specific trims add new colors to the palette like Pacific Teal, Lime Shadow, and Miami Blue Fade. The Vented Sport Hood that's standard on the Slingshot R can be ordered in 16 colors, mixing up the color schemes. That hood is an upgrade on 2023 models and can be purchased in the accessories store for any model from 2020 or newer. Other options for extending the riding season are the Slingshade T-top roof with tinted windows, and the three-stage heated seats.
Autoblog
Munro Vehicles taking deposits for MK_1 pure electric off-roader
After getting the idea for an electric 4x4 while on a driving trip in the Scottish Highlands, Russell Peterson and Ross Anderson established Munro Vehicles in Scotland in 2019. In August 2022, the aspiring automaker showed a white prototype of its MK_1 battery-electric off-roader. Now at the tail end of a two-year testing regimen, Munro has revealed this black pre-production model and production specs. Designed for commercial applications like agriculture and mining, the MK_1 doesn't merely look simple, it is simple. Russell said, "It dawned on us that there was a gap in the market for an electric-powered, four-wheel-drive, utilitarian workhorse. We envisioned a vehicle with ultimate, go-anywhere, off-road ability, unrestricted by road-derived underpinnings that limit the all-terrain ability of vehicles such as the 4x4 pick-up trucks that have come to dominate the market."
Comments / 4