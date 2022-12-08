Read full article on original website
Mike Leach won at life
Much has been written about Mike Leach over the past 24 hours. He was a complex man in so many ways, but simple in so many others. Suffice to say, the Mississippi State football coach was a winner. He won in the classroom, he won on the football field, and he won at life.
Michigan State HC Mel Tucker tweets statement on Mike Leach's death
The college football world has lost one its most unique personalities and influential coaching minds. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday at age 61, the university announced. Leach died at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, from complications from a heart condition, per the university. Known as a pioneer...
Ole Miss officials express sorrow and condolences in wake of Mike Leach's passing
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61, following complications from a heart condition. His loss is being felt across the state of Mississippi and the nation, as he was a college football coaching giant. "Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow...
Football World Reacts To Mississippi State Stadium Photo
Mississippi State announced Tuesday that football coach Mike Leach passed away after complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old. "Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.
Mike Leach Has Died at the Age of 61
After being rushed to a Jackson, Miss. hospital Sunday afternoon, Mike Leach passed away on Monday at the age of 61. Leach, affectionately known as "the pirate" was one of college football's greatest personalities and will be missed sorely by his fans, players, and family. Mississippi State released a statement...
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Unbeaten No. 17 Mississippi St. looks to beat down Jackson St.
No. 17 Mississippi State will try to continue its best start in nearly two decades when it faces visiting Jackson
Update: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach ‘remains in critical condition’ at Jackson hospital
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson, MSU Director of Public Affairs Sid Salter tweeted in a statement from the school Monday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests...
HYDE-SMITH STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF MISSISSIPPI STATE’S MIKE LEACH
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today issued the following statement regarding the death of Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach:. “Mike Leach’s passing and the outpouring of sorrow, love, and support for him and his family reflects just how beloved he was as Mississippi...
Things To Know Monday, December 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at...
Higgins: Lowndes needs more land for industry
The deal to secure the $2.5 billion Aluminum Dynamics development in November gave the Golden Triangle Development LINK and Lowndes County a major victory but also a challenge: What comes next?. LINK Chief Executive Officer Joe Max Higgins made both heavy and light comments regarding the future of economic development...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Woman shot dead after leaving club in Clarksdale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Coahoma County sheriffs say they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on West Bobo Road where they found a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as 45-year-old Brandi Barrett White, was pronounced dead […]
Heavy showers and storms expected
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While today was overcast, it was calm. Ingredients for tomorrow are getting ready to gear up for heavy showers and storms Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. MONDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage is going to be continuing through the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are going to...
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
Threat of Severe Weather Increasing in Local Area
The National Weather Service continues to shift the focus of the expected outbreak of severe weather in Mississippi tonight and tomorrow. It’s now placed Leake and Neshoba counties under a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail. Attala County remains under a Level 2 “slight” risk. The storms could begin in western Mississippi as early as this evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight and through the day tomorrow. The threat of flash floods is also increasing with two to four inches of rain expected and five to seven inches possible. A flash flood watch will be in effect beginning this evening. And NWS says winds will be picking up this evening ahead of the storms with gusts up to 40 mph possible across most of the local area.
Flu and Covid hospitalizations are up in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s warm outside for December which is not normally the case in many states. Fluctuating temperatures have more people visiting healthcare facilities and even raising the number of hospitalizations. “With the weather changing there’s just a lot going on; you’ve got sinuses going on, you’ve got...
Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
West Point man charged with aggravated assault for stabbing someone
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was accused of stabbing another person. 42-year-old Wayco Campbell was charged with aggravated assault, along with several misdemeanors. West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the incident happened at a home on High Street this past Friday. The victim was...
