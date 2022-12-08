Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Sheriff Arrest Marathon Man After Assault With Weapon
On Thursday December 8th, the Cortland County Sheriff responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that 19 year old Jacob K. Foster of Marathon has struck a victim with a weapon causing injuries to the victim. During the altercation, Foster damaged the victim’s glasses.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Burglary
The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary. The D.A.'s office says Frank V. Criscitello admitted he broke into a Vermont Avenue residence in March 2022 and stole money and jewelry. Criscitello pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary...
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney Man Charged with Assault
A Sidney man has been charged with assault following an incident in Unadilla. Peter T. Tarallo, 26 was charged with the class D felony of Assault in the second degree. This comes after police say they were dispatched by Otsego County 9-1-1 at approximately 1:56 on the morning of December 12, 2022 to reported assault at an apartment on State Highway 8, in the town of Unadilla.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
Binghamton burglar sentenced to state prison
Today in Broome County Court, Frank Criscitello, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to three years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Burglary.
wskg.org
2 arrested, charged after incident triggered lockouts throughout Broome County
Two men were arrested and charged after an incident in Broome County Monday that triggered lockouts at local schools and hospitals. According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Nicolas Skiba, 42, and Keith Hall, 28, were each charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon. In a...
Binghamton man arrested on stolen vehicle, gun charges
At approximately 12:45 this morning, a Broome County Sheriff deputy observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street in the City of Binghamton.
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
Threat called into Watkins Glen schools was a prank; no charges filed, DA says
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The threat called into Watkins Glen Schools in June 2022 was part of a dare from teens passing through the area, according to the DA’s office, and no charges will be filed because of their age. Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary issued an announcement that after months of investigation […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Facing Weapons Charges After Lockouts in Broome County
Two Broome County men are facing weapons charges after several school districts and other businesses went into lockout mode Monday morning and afternoon. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office was made aware of a live streaming on the personal Facebook page of Nicholas Skiba of Johnson City.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
Chenango Forks man charged with Grand Larceny
On December 10th, New York State Police charged Thomas Brick, 62 of Chenango Forks, with felony Grand Larceny.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Marathon man arrested for striking individual
A Marathon man was arrested late last week for striking an individual, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that on Dec. 8, the county sheriff’s officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the village of Marathon. Jacob K. Foster, 19, struck...
whcuradio.com
Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
WOLF
Man arrested after following woman home from casino and robbing her
CANTON TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested after following a woman home from a casino and stealing her purse. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Oswego New York observed a 71-year-old woman from Canton, PA while she was inside the Tioga Downs Casino in New York in November.
Suspect in custody, Sheriff did not order lockouts
Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Man Accused of Stealing Pennsylvania Woman's Purse
An Owego man is accused of stealing a Canton, Pennsylvania woman's purse in November. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Andrew Honnick watched the woman while she was at the Tioga Downs Casino, followed her home, and stole her purse and fled the scene. Money, an iPhone and other personal items...
