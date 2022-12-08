ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

wxhc.com

Sheriff Arrest Marathon Man After Assault With Weapon

On Thursday December 8th, the Cortland County Sheriff responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that 19 year old Jacob K. Foster of Marathon has struck a victim with a weapon causing injuries to the victim. During the altercation, Foster damaged the victim’s glasses.
MARATHON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Burglary

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary. The D.A.'s office says Frank V. Criscitello admitted he broke into a Vermont Avenue residence in March 2022 and stole money and jewelry. Criscitello pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim

The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Charged with Assault

A Sidney man has been charged with assault following an incident in Unadilla. Peter T. Tarallo, 26 was charged with the class D felony of Assault in the second degree. This comes after police say they were dispatched by Otsego County 9-1-1 at approximately 1:56 on the morning of December 12, 2022 to reported assault at an apartment on State Highway 8, in the town of Unadilla.
UNADILLA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Facing Weapons Charges After Lockouts in Broome County

Two Broome County men are facing weapons charges after several school districts and other businesses went into lockout mode Monday morning and afternoon. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office was made aware of a live streaming on the personal Facebook page of Nicholas Skiba of Johnson City.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
ITHACA, NY
WOLF

Man arrested after following woman home from casino and robbing her

CANTON TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested after following a woman home from a casino and stealing her purse. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Oswego New York observed a 71-year-old woman from Canton, PA while she was inside the Tioga Downs Casino in New York in November.
CANTON, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

