theadvocate.com
1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say
One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
WAFB.com
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.
brproud.com
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
wbrz.com
One person killed and another shot in gun battle along Dayton Street on Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another person was shot after a verbal argument turned into a gun battle Tuesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 20-year-old Andavon Allen was shot and killed during the argument on Dayton Street around 10:15 a.m. A second person was...
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
Employees overpower robbery suspect until police arrive
Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday.
wbrz.com
Man hurt after shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said shortly before 8 p.m. it responded to the shooting on Eugene Street, just off North Boulevard. One man was struck by gunfire, and officers said his injuries appear to...
wbrz.com
Woman found uninjured in car riddled with bullet holes near Mid City South early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found in a car filled with bullet holes on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning. Officials said the woman was in a car near Jefferson Highway at Audubon Avenue. The car reportedly had bullet holes in the doors and its tires were flat. Officials also...
WAFB.com
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Police investigating shooting death on Edwin Street
Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a shooting death that occurred around 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Edwin Street. Deandre Duncan, 37 of Baton Rouge, died from his injuries at the scene, police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr. said. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged...
theadvocate.com
Amid claims he was robbery victim, man who shot, dragged another gets 15 years
Deontre Powe apologized for shooting a man and dragging his body 100 yards along the streets of Donaldsonville more than two years ago. But he was unable to avoid the maximum 15-year prison sentence that his attorneys had worked out with prosecutors in a plea bargain last fall. Asking a...
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BRPD investigating after woman injured during assault
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault at Woman’s Hospital early Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said it was learned that the assault actually occurred on Rosenwald Road around 6:40 a.m. According to police, the woman sustained an injury to her...
wbrz.com
Police: Man found shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers said he died at the scene.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman arrested after speeding episode in Assumption school zone, officials say
A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after an Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy stopped her from speeding through a school zone during morning student drop-offs; when the officer ordered her to pull off the road, the woman sped off, endangering the officer, the Sheriff's Office said. The officer was directing morning...
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a Monday (December 12) night crash, police say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), an investigation is underway after a Cadillac hit and killed a pedestrian crossing Plank Road around 6:16 p.m. Police have not identified the...
wbrz.com
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested after trying to set fire to truck of employer who fired him, the BRFD says
After a months-long investigation, a man was arrested Monday and accused of trying to set fire to the pickup truck of the restaurant manager who had fired him earlier that day, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. The incident happened about 10 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the parking lot...
wbrz.com
EBRSO Deputies investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery. Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 A.M. and left one person hurt with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle. This...
