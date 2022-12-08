Read full article on original website
Stebner appointed to Ninth Circuit Court Judgeship in Riverton
Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Daniel Stebner to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Fremont County. Stebner’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Wesley Roberts. Since 2013 Stebner has served as Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney in Fremont County. From...
Big Snowstorm to hit this afternoon, significant snowfall expected through Wednesday
A significant winter storm will move in this afternoon. Snow continues to increase overnight. Significant travel impacts are expected through Tuesday night, particularly along and east of the I-25 corridor. There is a Winter Weather advisory for the Wind River Basin and Washakie County and a Winter Storm Warningfor Hot Springs County today. A blizzard warning has been posted for Northern Converse and for Campbell County and west of Rawlins. Expected snowfall today includes 6-1 inches at Lander, 5-10 inches at Riverton, 6 to 9 inches on South Pas, 8 to 12 inches at Jeffrey City, 8 to 14 inches at Thermopolis and 3-6 inches at Worland. Hazards today include snow, wind, blowing snow and cold temperatures.
Lander football coach resigns
After five seasons as the Lander Valley Tigers’ head football coach John Scott has decided to resign from the position effective immediately. Coach Scott’s Tigers once again made the 3A football playoffs this season, their fifth straight appearance (all under Coach Scott), and once again they lost in the Quarterfinals of the postseason, making Coach Scott and his Tigers 0-5 in playoff games.
