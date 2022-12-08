Read full article on original website
Fall commencement ceremonies set for this weekend
Several Tigers are ready to become FHSU Alumni with Fall Commencement right around the corner. Commencement will occur in Gross Memorial Colosseum on Friday; doors will open at 8 AM. Graduates and Faculty will be seated on the floor. Guests will be seated on the balcony level. Seating for those...
FHSU alum named president of magistrate judges association
TOPEKA—District Magistrate Judge Brendon Boone was elected president of the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association. The organization, open to all state district magistrate judges, elected officers to serve in the coming year during a conference for judges in October. Boone serves in Gove County of the 23rd Judicial District....
No. 1 Bearcats end Tigers’ seven-game win streak
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State held the lead a few times in the second half, but No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State pulled away late on its home floor on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 11). The Bearcats won 64-49, remaining unbeaten on the season at 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the MIAA, while the Tigers had their seven-game win streak snapped, moving to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.
