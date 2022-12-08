MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State held the lead a few times in the second half, but No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State pulled away late on its home floor on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 11). The Bearcats won 64-49, remaining unbeaten on the season at 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the MIAA, while the Tigers had their seven-game win streak snapped, moving to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO