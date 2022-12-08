Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

So, if they don't qualify for a mortgage it should be given to them anyway because of their skin color. no that isn't racist! SMH
I never understand any of this. I am Puerto Rican and Samoan. So I guess if we're putting labels on things I am considered brown. Honestly, I just consider myself an American. I work hard. Served my country. Earned a degree. Not once in my home buying process did I experience any racism or "higher interest rates" You're either qualified to own a home or you're not. It's a privilege to own a home. Not a right. This country has gone from earn to have to have just because.
I guess you have to earn your living and give it to someone who doesn't want to work! BS go to work and if you work hard you will earn enough money to pay for a house or rent as long as government stays out of your life! unfortunately not everyone will be successful unless you have a education or skills to do well! Maybe the state can take some of the wasted money and put it to good use and educate people who want to learn needed profitable skills
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Comments / 24