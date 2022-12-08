Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect who allegedly fired gun at officers during foot chase in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at officers during a foot chase in downtown Phoenix on Sunday evening. The Phoenix Police Department said Anthony Jones, 30, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday night on charges that include aggravated assault on a police officer.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged wrong-way driver seriously hurt in Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash along State Route 51 in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 along the northbound lanes of the freeway at McDowell Road. The alleged wrong-way driver...
AZFamily
Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Buckeye Police Dept. says Crystal Wilson, the adoptive mother of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson, has been arrested in connection with the young boy’s death. During a press conference Tuesday morning, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said that last week, a grand jury indicted Wilson on one count of abandoning or concealing a body. She was arrested Monday afternoon at her home in Gainesville, Ga.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker. On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”
AZFamily
Person detained after shots fired during foot chase involving police in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a person has been detained after officers were involved in a foot chase where shots were fired in downtown Phoenix Sunday night. Officers were in the area of 1st Street and Roosevelt around 8:30 p.m. when they were reportedly approached by a man, believed to be armed with a gun, who asked a question and walked away. When officers finished the call they initially responded to, they went to find the man. When they tried to speak with him, he reportedly ran away.
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
AZFamily
Man killed in alleged road rage shooting in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Apache Junction are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in a deadly shooting Sunday night. Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver while on the U.S. 60 shortly after 8 p.m. Both vehicles exited the freeway at Tomahawk Road and stopped near 21st Avenue and Vista Road, where Toro reportedly tried to confront the other driver. Toro was shot once, rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
22-Year-Old Mario Aguirre Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday. The accident occurred near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. According to the police, a motorcycle had been heading down 75th Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle turning onto West Encanto Boulevard.
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Scottsdale
Scottsdale Police say eastbound Shea Boulevard between 96th Street and Via Linda was shut down on the morning of Dec. 13 due to a deadly crash. Police have not released any further details.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
AZFamily
ATF called to investigate fire at Public Storage facility in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have been called to investigate a massive fire that sent plumes of smoke billowing over the East Valley this past weekend. The Phoenix Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that it will be assisting investigators on what caused the blaze. Fire officials were first called out around 7 a.m. to the Public Storage near Country Club and 8th Avenue on Saturday morning. Dozens of units responded, and Arizona’s Family crews arrived to find expansive road closures for those living in the Mesa neighborhood.
Car crashes into downtown Phoenix building near 'The Zone' encampment
PHOENIX — It's hard to miss, even in a sea of tents and trash: a gaping hole along the side of a warehouse building near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix. The property sits on the edge of the city's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," just blocks away from the state capitol.
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
12news.com
Phoenix police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Friday evening. Police responded to a call that a vehicle had struck a motorcycle near West Encanto Boulevard and 75th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Mario Aguirre unresponsive on the ground.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
