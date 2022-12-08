ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Suit Up for the Holidays” Free Men’s Clothing Giveaway

With the holiday season upon us, Dewitt Lee, founder of St. Brian Clothiers, Michael Norwood of the Buffalo Black Billion, Casimiro Rodriguez of the Hispanic Heritage Council, and Christopher Billoni of Colvin Cleaners have joined forces to create the inaugural “Suit Up for the Holidays” free men’s clothing giveaway. Men will be allowed to select one item on Sunday, December 19 from 1-3 p.m. and Monday, December 20 from noon-6 p.m. until the supply is depleted, inside the Rev. Dr. Bennett W. Smith, Sr. Family Life Center, 833 Michigan Ave. in the Fruit Belt community of East Buffalo.
Infilling: Ashley Street Townhouses

Affordable housing developer AA-EVI is proposing 21 rental townhouses in four buildings on Ashley, Peck and Person streets in the Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood. The proposed units are south of the former Buffalo School 44 which AA-EVI is converting into 65 affordable apartments. Six townhouses are proposed for 158-162 Ashley Street and...
New Look: 515 Delaware

An apartment building first proposed for Allentown in April is back with yet another redesign. LCB Capital LLC is proposing to demolish a one-story building fronting Virginia Place and replace it and an adjacent surface parking lot with a five-story, 40-unit apartment building with ground floor parking. A two-story, 5,972 sq.ft. building at 505 Delaware would be renovated as a second phase and will include retail space and four apartments. The new building’s design has evolved since April (below), has received Preservation Board approval, and is now seeking three variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
