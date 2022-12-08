An apartment building first proposed for Allentown in April is back with yet another redesign. LCB Capital LLC is proposing to demolish a one-story building fronting Virginia Place and replace it and an adjacent surface parking lot with a five-story, 40-unit apartment building with ground floor parking. A two-story, 5,972 sq.ft. building at 505 Delaware would be renovated as a second phase and will include retail space and four apartments. The new building’s design has evolved since April (below), has received Preservation Board approval, and is now seeking three variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO