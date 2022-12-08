Son Documents Moment His Asian Parents Try a Cheeseburger for the First Time

It's safe to say they're now fans.

We love watching footage of people traveling abroad. The food is often healthier and better quality than in the states. But what happens when people from foreign countries visit the states and try our cuisine?

TikTok content creator @chelsandkev shared footage of his parents trying a cheeseburger for the first time. Their reactions were accurate. It's safe to say they're now fans.

If you’re trying food for the first time, you want the experience to be memorable. We’re confident the parents of content creator @chelsandkev won’t forget the first time they tasted a cheeseburger. It was written all over their faces how much they really loved it. We can’t blame them. We’re unsure what restaurant they were dining in, but the burgers looked phenomenal. They were patties, and the bun looked fresh. We’d give it a 10/10 too.

Let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded. User @Juan wrote, “Dad was shaking his head like he couldn't believe what he was tasting. LOL.” @Jessica Day observed, “He took her tater tot. LOL.” @Jordan Garcia replied, “Dad is shaking his head, trying to make it make sense.” @dennispowell17 remarked, “That’s awesome. I love your dad’s response.” @user5274237908311 said, “That’s like me when I had my first egg roll.” @Je t’aime revealed, “My Asian mom will always stick by her native food, but she definitely loves American food as well. LOL.”

We couldn’t get enough of his dad’s reaction. Their full mouths said it all. They wanted all the food at once. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @chelsandkev’s TikTok channel. You may find more footage of his parents trying new foods.

