Mississippi State

David Lipps
3d ago

Lol. schiffty schiff and his clown show got nothing and they know it. They've been living in a fantasy world dream for 6 years and TRUMP is just the star of their delusional dreams

Imagine that
2d ago

Yeah, and he also saw proof of Russian collusion with his own eyes! Problem is, his eyes lied to him, and he lied to us!!! This guy is a typical California Liberal who has lied his whole career....

Edward Mazzuchelli
5d ago

Anything out of the mouth of schiff is like the Russian linkage. Never trust a snake no matter if it Slithers or talks

Wild Orchid Media

Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
Salon

“This likely spells the end”: Experts say Trump Org verdict “increases the odds” of Trump indictment

Legal experts predicted that former President Donald Trump could face new legal threats after his company was found guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday. A jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation. Bragg previously secured a guilty plea from longtime Trump financial chief Allen Weisselberg, who testified in court about the company's off-the-books perks to executives, including luxury apartments, cars and private school tuition that they did not pay any taxes on. Weisselberg and other witnesses never implicated Trump but prosecutors said the case showed that Trump had been "explicitly sanctioning tax fraud."
MANHATTAN, NY
SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
SheKnows

One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.  Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
FLORIDA STATE

