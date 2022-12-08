Read full article on original website
FDA authorizes Covid omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months old
Children as young as 6 months old can now receive the updated Covid vaccines that target the omicron variant. The FDA's decision to authorize the shots for the youngest kids comes as Covid infections and hospitalizations are increasing nationally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid shots...
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
U.S. FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months old
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has authorized COVID-19 shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) that target both the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants for use in children as young as 6 months of age.
Popculture
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
WSB Radio
FDA clears updated COVID vaccine for younger kids, but with some caveats
CBS News reports that at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all Americans are eligible to receive a dose of the updated vaccines. The FDA recently announced the expanded authorization, clearing the way for recipients of Moderna’s vaccine to get the booster dose from the newest ‘bivalent’ vaccines, tailored for recent Omicron variants.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Clayton News Daily
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
CBS News
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states, including Maryland, after reported illnesses
(CNN) -- The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states, including Maryland, not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study hints at promise of mRNA technology for cancer treatment
Moderna and Merck scored promising results from their joint project to test the mRNA-based technology used in COVID-19 vaccines combined with cancer drug Keytruda, the two companies said Dec. 13. Two months after Merck said it would pay Moderna $250 million to co-develop this collaboration, a phase 2b trial found...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
Ex-FDA vaccine inspectors call for better training
The team overseeing licensed vaccines is overwhelmed by high turnover and a pandemic-induced backlog of inspections.
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amoxicillin shortage worsens to 44 products, resupply dates pushed to 2023
The number of amoxicillin products on back order has increased to 44 after months of the antibiotic being out of stock, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Depending on the ASHP's website or the FDA's drug shortage database, between two dozen and three dozen oral presentations of amoxicillin...
beckershospitalreview.com
Remel pulls 18K lab devices in class 1 recall
In the most serious type of recall, Remel removed 18,906 lab plates from the market because of a risk of potential false results. The Thermo Scientific Gram Negative IVD AST Sensititre Plates pose a risk of false results when tested with carbapenem (doripenem, ertapenem, meropenem, imipenem), cefepime, piperacillin/tazobactam and aztreonam, the FDA said Dec. 9. There have been zero reported deaths and injuries related to the recall.
Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Biogen 19th drugmaker to shirk access in 340B program, nonprofit says
Biogen, along with 18 other drugmakers, are shortcutting the 340B law by restricting their involvement in the drug pricing program, nonprofit organization 340B Health said Dec. 13. On Dec. 12, Biogen said two of its drugs that treat multiple sclerosis, Avonex and Plegridy, will not be discounted through 340B entities'...
