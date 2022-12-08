For over two decades, professionals and researchers have increasingly recognized that healthcare nursing staff management has an important impact on patient care outcomes1. Subsequent research has established that understaffing tends to result in higher incidence of negative nursing-sensitive outcomes such as bed sores, failure to rescue, and falls; more staff and richer skill mix (a higher proportion of RNs to NAs and LVNs/LPNs) tend to reduce the occurrence of these outcomes2. Much the same is true of the relationship between nurse staffing and indicators of workforce satisfaction and cost-efficiency, such as burnout and nurse turnovers that can cost upwards of $80,0003.

