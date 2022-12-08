ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why CIOs are focused on streamlining patient access in 2023

In today's healthcare landscape, patients do not expect a good experience so much as demand it. For a hospital and health system CIOs, delivering that experience starts with time, convenience and removing barriers to care. Becker's spoke to three health system CIOs to discuss how they are planning for 2023...
Feds warn against cybersecurity risks associated with automation in healthcare

HHS issued a brief Dec. 8 warning healthcare organizations about the cybersecurity risks associated with automation. Examples of automation in cybersecurity include machine learning and artificial intelligence, penetration testing, and automated intelligence collection. HHS said using automated technologies can help healthcare organizations detect threats more quickly and fill gaps in...
New Finvi and Porter Research survey reveals the desire for a unified revenue cycle management solution

Revenue cycle management leaders are looking for a unified RCM solution that can easily integrate with their existing infrastructure, according to a Porter Research survey commissioned by Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process. Editor's Note: This article...
Recession planning, growth opportunities and more: 10 CFOs' core focuses

From planning for a potential recession next year to investment opportunities and innovative ways to tackle labor challenges, here are 10 key insights and objectives from hospital and health system CFOs across the country:. 1. Dan Morissette, CFO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit, on short-term goals: CommonSpirit Health continues to deliver essential...
How Labcorp is investing in the future of healthcare by supporting innovative solutions

Health and physician system leaders are facing unprecedented challenges while operating in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. In support of Labcorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives, the Labcorp Venture Fund invests in early-stage private companies operating in strategic or adjacent spaces developing novel solutions to important problems in health and healthcare.
9 health system CIO exits of 2022

Nine hospital and health system CIOs who have left their jobs in 2022:. John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, left the health system for software company Workday. Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, left...
57% of 'quiet quitters' report improved work-life balance: survey

Among those identifying as "quiet quitters," 57 percent overall — and 65 percent of working parents with children younger than 18 — say their work-life balance has improved, LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, finds. The findings are from a survey of 2,033 U.S. consumers ages 18 to 76...
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Real-time and predictive staff scheduling and management

For over two decades, professionals and researchers have increasingly recognized that healthcare nursing staff management has an important impact on patient care outcomes1. Subsequent research has established that understaffing tends to result in higher incidence of negative nursing-sensitive outcomes such as bed sores, failure to rescue, and falls; more staff and richer skill mix (a higher proportion of RNs to NAs and LVNs/LPNs) tend to reduce the occurrence of these outcomes2. Much the same is true of the relationship between nurse staffing and indicators of workforce satisfaction and cost-efficiency, such as burnout and nurse turnovers that can cost upwards of $80,0003.
6 hospitals, health systems partnering with Google in 2022

Google has been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are hospitals and health systems that have announced partnerships or collaborations with the tech giant in 2022:. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is moving its Epic EHR system to Google Cloud. Pittsburgh-based Highmark...
HHS: COVID-19 flexibilities apply to flu, RSV response efforts

States and healthcare organizations can use regulatory flexibilities permitted under the COVID-19 public health emergency to address capacity challenges stemming from a severe respiratory virus season, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told governors this month, according to AHA News. Such flexibilities include a blanket waiver that allows hospitals to screen patients...
VA to hire 1,000 IT workers to help with Oracle Cerner EHR rollout

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plans to hire 1,000 IT workers to help with the implementation of its Oracle Cerner EHR, FedScoop reported. VA CIO Kurt DelBene told reporters Dec. 9 his Office of Information and Technology would aim to attract the new tech staffers via a special salary rate and the possibility of remote work. The agency's EHR rollout has been beset with problems such as outages and scheduling difficulties.
10 biggest healthcare moves from Microsoft in 2022

From completing its $19.7 billion acquisition of Nuance to partnering with some of the largest hospitals and health systems, Microsoft is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2022:. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health chose to migrate functionality of its...
Novant Health to test smart rings' ability to monitor patients

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to test smart rings on 30 of its team members through a collaboration with wearables company Movano Health. The beta program, set to start this month, will evaluate the functionality of Movano's smart ring that aims to monitor medical data in patients with chronic health conditions. The device is expected to launch commercially in the first half of 2023.
Telehealth startups share patient data with big tech companies

Telehealth startups offering private, on-demand virtual care have been sharing some of the sensitive information gathered during a patient's intake and checkout process with big tech companies, TheMarkup reported Dec. 13. TheMarkup analyzed 50 direct-to-consumer telehealth companies and found that at least 49 of them leaked sensitive medical information they...
Congress urged to pay $2B more to safety-net hospitals, AHA says

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission is continuing to urge Congress to up Medicare payments for 2024, including an additional $2 billion for safety-net hospitals, the American Hospital Association said Dec. 9. MedPAC, which will vote in January on the raft of measures, is also calling to up Medicare payment rates...
Healthcare payrolls increase, job openings decline, Fitch says

There may be just a sliver of light at the end of a very long tunnel for labor numbers in the U.S. nonprofit healthcare system, according to a Dec. 13 Fitch Ratings report identifying "incremental signs of improvement" in job figures. While hospital and ambulatory healthcare services payrolls increased by...
Strategies for effectively attracting, serving and retaining Traditional Medicare patients

Hospital leaders are grappling with the opportunities and challenges related to the growing number of Traditional Medicare patients. At the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by USA Senior Care Network, Rita Marti, Vice President Hospital Partnerships at USA Senior Care Network, led a discussion about strategies hospital leaders are considering for managing the increase in Medicare beneficiaries.
Healthcare companies' default risk rising as downgrades grow; PE groups own many of them

The healthcare sector's credit default risk is rising, with the ratings of 25 North American healthcare companies having been downgraded to "B3 negative" or lower in 2022, Moody's said in a Dec. 12 report shared with Becker's. The situation was described as a "material deterioration." Healthcare now accounts for approximately...

