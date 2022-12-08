Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Why CIOs are focused on streamlining patient access in 2023
In today's healthcare landscape, patients do not expect a good experience so much as demand it. For a hospital and health system CIOs, delivering that experience starts with time, convenience and removing barriers to care. Becker's spoke to three health system CIOs to discuss how they are planning for 2023...
beckershospitalreview.com
Feds warn against cybersecurity risks associated with automation in healthcare
HHS issued a brief Dec. 8 warning healthcare organizations about the cybersecurity risks associated with automation. Examples of automation in cybersecurity include machine learning and artificial intelligence, penetration testing, and automated intelligence collection. HHS said using automated technologies can help healthcare organizations detect threats more quickly and fill gaps in...
7 out of 10 Healthcare Workers Find it Stressful to Manage Their Finances
– More than half of all healthcare workers (52%) feel less confident about their personal financial situation now compared to a year ago, according to a recent Harris Poll, among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay. – The latest IntelyCare...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Finvi and Porter Research survey reveals the desire for a unified revenue cycle management solution
Revenue cycle management leaders are looking for a unified RCM solution that can easily integrate with their existing infrastructure, according to a Porter Research survey commissioned by Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process. Editor's Note: This article...
beckershospitalreview.com
Recession planning, growth opportunities and more: 10 CFOs' core focuses
From planning for a potential recession next year to investment opportunities and innovative ways to tackle labor challenges, here are 10 key insights and objectives from hospital and health system CFOs across the country:. 1. Dan Morissette, CFO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit, on short-term goals: CommonSpirit Health continues to deliver essential...
beckershospitalreview.com
How Labcorp is investing in the future of healthcare by supporting innovative solutions
Health and physician system leaders are facing unprecedented challenges while operating in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. In support of Labcorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives, the Labcorp Venture Fund invests in early-stage private companies operating in strategic or adjacent spaces developing novel solutions to important problems in health and healthcare.
beckershospitalreview.com
9 health system CIO exits of 2022
Nine hospital and health system CIOs who have left their jobs in 2022:. John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, left the health system for software company Workday. Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, left...
beckershospitalreview.com
57% of 'quiet quitters' report improved work-life balance: survey
Among those identifying as "quiet quitters," 57 percent overall — and 65 percent of working parents with children younger than 18 — say their work-life balance has improved, LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, finds. The findings are from a survey of 2,033 U.S. consumers ages 18 to 76...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Real-time and predictive staff scheduling and management
For over two decades, professionals and researchers have increasingly recognized that healthcare nursing staff management has an important impact on patient care outcomes1. Subsequent research has established that understaffing tends to result in higher incidence of negative nursing-sensitive outcomes such as bed sores, failure to rescue, and falls; more staff and richer skill mix (a higher proportion of RNs to NAs and LVNs/LPNs) tend to reduce the occurrence of these outcomes2. Much the same is true of the relationship between nurse staffing and indicators of workforce satisfaction and cost-efficiency, such as burnout and nurse turnovers that can cost upwards of $80,0003.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals, health systems partnering with Google in 2022
Google has been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are hospitals and health systems that have announced partnerships or collaborations with the tech giant in 2022:. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is moving its Epic EHR system to Google Cloud. Pittsburgh-based Highmark...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS: COVID-19 flexibilities apply to flu, RSV response efforts
States and healthcare organizations can use regulatory flexibilities permitted under the COVID-19 public health emergency to address capacity challenges stemming from a severe respiratory virus season, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told governors this month, according to AHA News. Such flexibilities include a blanket waiver that allows hospitals to screen patients...
beckershospitalreview.com
VA to hire 1,000 IT workers to help with Oracle Cerner EHR rollout
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plans to hire 1,000 IT workers to help with the implementation of its Oracle Cerner EHR, FedScoop reported. VA CIO Kurt DelBene told reporters Dec. 9 his Office of Information and Technology would aim to attract the new tech staffers via a special salary rate and the possibility of remote work. The agency's EHR rollout has been beset with problems such as outages and scheduling difficulties.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 biggest healthcare moves from Microsoft in 2022
From completing its $19.7 billion acquisition of Nuance to partnering with some of the largest hospitals and health systems, Microsoft is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2022:. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health chose to migrate functionality of its...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health to test smart rings' ability to monitor patients
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to test smart rings on 30 of its team members through a collaboration with wearables company Movano Health. The beta program, set to start this month, will evaluate the functionality of Movano's smart ring that aims to monitor medical data in patients with chronic health conditions. The device is expected to launch commercially in the first half of 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth startups share patient data with big tech companies
Telehealth startups offering private, on-demand virtual care have been sharing some of the sensitive information gathered during a patient's intake and checkout process with big tech companies, TheMarkup reported Dec. 13. TheMarkup analyzed 50 direct-to-consumer telehealth companies and found that at least 49 of them leaked sensitive medical information they...
beckershospitalreview.com
Congress urged to pay $2B more to safety-net hospitals, AHA says
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission is continuing to urge Congress to up Medicare payments for 2024, including an additional $2 billion for safety-net hospitals, the American Hospital Association said Dec. 9. MedPAC, which will vote in January on the raft of measures, is also calling to up Medicare payment rates...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare payrolls increase, job openings decline, Fitch says
There may be just a sliver of light at the end of a very long tunnel for labor numbers in the U.S. nonprofit healthcare system, according to a Dec. 13 Fitch Ratings report identifying "incremental signs of improvement" in job figures. While hospital and ambulatory healthcare services payrolls increased by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Best practices for improving the patient financial experience can help orthopedic clinics stand out
With more than half of U.S. adults reporting having delayed or foregone care in the past year due to cost, the financial challenges for self-pay patients and those with high deductibles are particularly acute. During a December webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Rectangle Health, four leaders...
beckershospitalreview.com
Strategies for effectively attracting, serving and retaining Traditional Medicare patients
Hospital leaders are grappling with the opportunities and challenges related to the growing number of Traditional Medicare patients. At the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by USA Senior Care Network, Rita Marti, Vice President Hospital Partnerships at USA Senior Care Network, led a discussion about strategies hospital leaders are considering for managing the increase in Medicare beneficiaries.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare companies' default risk rising as downgrades grow; PE groups own many of them
The healthcare sector's credit default risk is rising, with the ratings of 25 North American healthcare companies having been downgraded to "B3 negative" or lower in 2022, Moody's said in a Dec. 12 report shared with Becker's. The situation was described as a "material deterioration." Healthcare now accounts for approximately...
Comments / 0