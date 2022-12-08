Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Council OKs mixed-use project in Scottsdale Old Town District
Development of 3200 North, a mixed-use project within the Historic Old Town District, will move forward — avoiding a potential delay in the process. The Scottsdale City Council in its Dec. 7 meeting unanimously approved the development plan and standards, but not before reviewing an acceptable approach for what constitutes “mixed use.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
CG’s Cactus Mine awarded for environmental sustainability
CASA GRANDE — Arizona Sonoran Copper Company and its operations at Cactus Mine are ending the calendar year on a high after receiving an award for environmental workplace strategies. Arizona Sonoran received the 2022 award for environmental excellence from American Exploration & Mining Association at its annual meeting held...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Pair of industrial projects proposed for East Valley
A pair of industrial projects could add about 100,000 square feet of space to the southeast Valley. On Dec. 8, Mesa City Council approved a subdivision plat for Hopewell Mesa, which will feature a 47,944-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse at the northwest corner of Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. Washington state-based Moses Lake Industries bought the 3.68-acre site in October for about $8.7 million from AZ Baseline Industrial LP. CBRE Group Inc.’s Mike Parker was the broker who represented the sellers, according to real estate database Vizzda.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Water situation still murky for Rio Verde Foothills, but Supervisor Galvin continues working toward solution
With weeks until their taps run dry, Rio Verde Foothills residents have yet to find a solid solution to their water woes. Scottsdale intends to cut off its water to the community, which is near city limits but falls outside its boundaries as an unincorporated area of the county, at the end of the year.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chandler Council takes stand against housing project
The Landings in Ocotillo would occupy about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue for senior housing, and the other 336 units for families. (City of Chandler) The plan to build more than 500 affordable housing apartments in South Chandler may not be dead, but it suffered a serious blow this week during a City Council meeting last week.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Surprise City Center moving ‘full speed ahead’
Most of the one-square mile that makes up Surprise City Center hasn’t been developed despite decades of possible plans. But after changes to the developers’ vision for the area, a lawsuit and city council disagreements about what should go there, the area is finally starting to see more buildings go up as the year comes to the end.
KTAR.com
With TSMC, Intel investing billions, chips could be Arizona’s sixth C
PHOENIX — There’s been a C change of sorts in Arizona’s economy, which has long been known for copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate. “We’ve joked that you should add a sixth C to our economy and have it be called chips,” Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
roselawgroupreporter.com
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
AZFamily
Maricopa County completes hand count audit of ballots as part of recount process
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department has completed the hand count audit of ballots as part of the automatic recount involving three close races. The state’s automatic recount process happens when the margin between two candidates is within .5%. Three races were recounted in Maricopa County, including the contests for state Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction and state representative in Legislative District 13.
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
ABC 15 News
100-year-old Goodyear bar vows to retain legacy after demolition
GOODYEAR — Standing in the same spot for a century, an iconic bar in Goodyear is set to be leveled and relocated for a road widening project. Back in the 60s, the late Roman Comer won a bet in a pool game that changed his life. The eight-ball rolling...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Elections Procedures Manual Has No Provision for Certifying Third-Party Vendor Equipment Used for Signature Verification in Maricopa County
The State of Arizona Elections Procedures Manual (EPM) for 2019 that prescribes the Secretary of State’s rules for running an election has no provision for qualifying or certifying the equipment a third-party vendor uses for ballot signature verification in Maricopa County. According to state law A.R.S. 16-452, the secretary...
East Valley Tribune
Family blames Mesa Fire for destroyed home
A family that lost a home, four vehicles and two dogs in a fire on a county island has filed a claim against the city for $1.35 million, alleging Mesa Fire and Medical “refused” to stop the blaze from spreading to their house in April. The 1-acre property...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Lawsuit Exposes Election Process Complexities in Maricopa County, Reliance on Third-Party Vendor
A lawsuit filed Friday by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake contesting the results in the November 8, 2022, election in Maricopa County exposes, among other things, the complexities of the process for mail-in and drop-box ballots and the county’s reliance on a third-party vendor for essential election functions. The...
Driver killed in crash near Cave Creek Road and Pinnacle Peak Road
PHOENIX — A crash on Sunday afternoon left one person dead in the area of Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads. Officials with the Phoenix Police Department said the person died when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. The person's name has not been released.
