After 15 years of service to Cleveland families CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will step down at the end of the year. As he has demonstrated in his annual State of the Schools addresses, his tenure has been marked by accomplishment in spite of significant challenges. Graduation rates have improved 29 percentage points to over 80 percent in recent years. College enrollment rates have also improved significantly. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sits down to discuss what’s next for Eric Gordon and CMSD.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO