Civilian Police Review Board recommends discipline for Cleveland officer who killed Desmond Franklin

The Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) is recommending discipline for Cleveland Police officer Jose Garcia, who shot and killed 23-year-old Desmond Franklin on April 9, 2020. In a 4-3 vote, the board members found that Garcia had failed to identify himself as a police officer before shooting seven times from his unmarked vehicle into the car Franklin was driving, striking him in the right temple.
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education, and Cleveland's Future

After 15 years of service to Cleveland families CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will step down at the end of the year. As he has demonstrated in his annual State of the Schools addresses, his tenure has been marked by accomplishment in spite of significant challenges. Graduation rates have improved 29 percentage points to over 80 percent in recent years. College enrollment rates have also improved significantly. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sits down to discuss what’s next for Eric Gordon and CMSD.
Akron school board approves $3.7 million for security, mental health support

The Akron Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to spend almost $3.7 million to enhance security and boost mental health support in schools after hearing from an audience packed with parents and staff concerned about school safety and student misbehavior. The expenditure comes after a number of high-profile...
Summit County collector spotlights Japanese cars in 'A Quiet Greatness'

Car cruises in Northeast Ohio feature plenty of muscle cars alongside British roadsters and Porsches. Yet, classic Japanese cars are slowly getting their due as well. A new 1,400-page book, "A Quiet Greatness," shows the scope of what Toyota, Honda and other Eastern automakers have produced over the past six decades. One of the authors is 67-year-old Myron Vernis, a noted Summit County car collector.
Feeling sick? Here's what doctors say about when to stay home

Q: How do I know when to keep my sick kid home from daycare or school or stay home from work myself?. It’s been the Wild West of viruses this fall as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, the flu and other illnesses have gotten many more people sick than normal, Northeast Ohio doctors report.
