Celine Dion, 54, has cancelled the upcoming 2023 European dates of her Courage world tour due to her ongoing health issues. She finally revealed her health diagnosis, which is an incurable disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Celine “I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” Celine said in an Instagram video. “I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

5 DAYS AGO