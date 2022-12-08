Read full article on original website
Related
Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
Celine Dion diagnosis: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?
Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome.On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted an emotional video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”. She said that the rare condition has been causing muscle spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia
Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed. The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Neurological Syndrome
Céline Dion has been forced to reschedule a European tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes spasms and other physical difficulties. She said the syndrome, which is relatively under-researched, has impaired her ability to walk and sing. “I’ve been dealing with problems...
Celine Dion reveals rare disorder that is forcing her to cancel more concerts
Celine Dion has canceled several European tour dates after revealing she has stiff-person syndrome, a neurological disorder that has been causing muscle spasms.
Celine Dion Tearfully Reveals She Has Rare & Incurable ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ Disease: Watch
Celine Dion, 54, has cancelled the upcoming 2023 European dates of her Courage world tour due to her ongoing health issues. She finally revealed her health diagnosis, which is an incurable disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Celine “I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” Celine said in an Instagram video. “I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 remaster leaves Getty Images watermark on painting
How did that Getty there?
Elle King reveals she suffered a concussion after falling down stairs: 'All is well'
Country music singer Elle King revealed she slipped down stairs prepping a bottle for her son and suffered a concussion. King will resume performing in 2023.
Celine Dion says she has stiff person syndrome, cancels and reschedules 2023 tour dates
In a tearful video, Celine Dion said she's been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome which is what has caused her previous muscle spasms.
brytfmonline.com
Celine Dion suffers from rigid person syndrome: what is this disease?
Celine Dion has been diagnosed with rigid person syndrome, which is a rare neurological disorder. The 54-year-old singer announced, via Instagram, the cancellation of eight concerts that were to be held in Europe. But what is this disease? What symptoms does it cause? Is there a cure?. “I’ve had health...
Comments / 0