‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Release Date Revealed

By Amanda Mullen
 5 days ago

Shadow and Bone Season 1 premiered on Netflix in April 2021, introducing viewers to the Grishaverse from Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling novels. Fans went on a high-stakes adventure with Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and her companions, and they’ve been waiting to learn what happens next. There’s good news on that front: the release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 has finally been revealed.

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date set for March 2023

Archie Renaux and Jessie Mei Li in ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 | Netflix

Shadow and Bone fans have been waiting for an update on season 2, and Netflix has finally shared the release date for the next batch of episodes. According to a press release from the company, the show returns on March 16, 2023.

That may feel like a long wait, but we’re already coming up on the new year. And with fantasy shows like The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon unlikely to return until 2024, Shadow and Bone gives fans of the genre something to look forward to.

There’s no word on how many episodes we can expect from Shadow and Bone Season 2 just yet. However, if this outing follows Netflix’s classic release model, they should drop all at once.

We do know we’ll be meeting some new characters in Shadow and Bone Season 2. The show’s official Twitter offered a casting update back in January. Newly released photos from Netflix give us a first look at the newcomers — and reveal what our established favorites are up to during the premiere.

Netflix releases season 2 images

That’s right, in addition to announcing the release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2, Netflix dropped a first look at the new episodes. The newly released images feature newcomers and old characters alike. As depicted in the photo above, it looks like Mal (Archie Renaux) and Alina will find themselves on a ship — heading back to the Little Palace perhaps?

Netflix also offers a glimpse of the ship’s captain, the infamous Sturhmond. Patrick Gibson will bring the pirate to life in the new season, and fans can see him in all his glory below:

Patrick Gibson as Sturhmond in ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 | David Lukacs/Netflix

Those who have read Leigh Bardugo’s Grisha Trilogy know that Sturhmond’s companions, Tolya and Tamar, are never far behind him. Netflix shows the pair in action in its first-look shots, with Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy portraying the Grisha on-screen:

Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy as Tolya and Tamar in ‘Shadow and Bone’ | Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Additionally, fans get a look at Jesper (Kit Young) and the newest addition to the Crows: Wylan Van Eck (played by Jack Wolfe). It looks like the pair is hitting it off in the new season. However, we still don’t know what the Ketterdam gang will be up to this time around.

Jack Wolfe as Wylan and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey in ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 | Timea Saghy/Netflix

Finally, Netflix shows off General Kirigan — also known as the Darkling — in its Shadow and Bone Season 2 shots. Ben Barnes’ character has seen better days, and he’ll probably be seeking vengeance for that scar across his face:

Ben Barnes in ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 | Dávid Lukács/Netflix

‘Shadow and Bone’ showrunner shares what to expect from future episodes

With the release date and first-look shots of Shadow and Bone Season 2 out in the open, what can fans expect from the coming chapter?

In a press release from Netflix, showrunner Eric Heisserer teased what’s coming. According to him, the Grishaverse “expands in this season,” leaving its characters to face the fallout of the previous outing:

“The most wonderful thing about season 2 is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we’d left in precarious positions at the end of season 1. There’s a lot of potential for them this season. They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way.”

We see some of that in Netflix’s teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2, which questions whether Alina is willing to make sacrifices to fulfill her duties as the Sun Summoner.

Watch the teaser for the new outing below:

Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 16, 2023.

RELATED: 16 Best Netflix Shows of 2022 So Far

