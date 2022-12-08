ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Paul McCartney’s ‘Rude Awakening’ About the Way He Treated John Lennon

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Paul McCartney has long had a reputation for being demanding of both himself and the musicians he surrounds himself with. This personality trait is his way of ensuring the music he writes and creates is the best possible before releasing it to the public. However, in a vintage interview, McCartney shared his “rude awakening” about how he treated his friend and fellow The Beatles member John Lennon when they worked together on the band’s music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fiIB_0jbtmSdg00
Paul McCartney and John Lennon | Val Wilmer/Redferns

Paul McCartney has always been sensible and ‘careful’

When pursuing his life’s passion, McCartney always acted sensible and “careful.” It was a character trait instilled in him by his father, James.

He admitted to GQ that he is “more careful in everything.” McCartney said, “My dad is a very strong factor in this. He was an ordinary working-class guy, very intelligent and good with words. But his whole philosophy was to think it out a bit. So, that turned out to be my sort of way.”

However, he realized he also found another teacher in his best pal and bandmate, John Lennon. McCartney explained, “John, you’ve got to remember, didn’t have a father. John didn’t even have an uncle.”

He continued, “He went to live with his uncle—the uncle died. His dad had run away. So John felt like he was a jinx on the male line, he told me. I had a father. He was always spouting to be tolerant. Moderation. He used these words a lot, and I think I listened.”

However, he once had a ‘rude awakening’ about his relationship with John Lennon

McCartney assessed his long relationship with Lennon in a 1982 interview with New Music Express, as reprinted by the website Beatles Interviews . He said he had a “rude awakening” about their friendship in his later years.

“I wake in the morning and go to bed at night, and whatever happens during the day happens. I don’t know how I am. I’m always getting rude awakenings,” he shared.

“John’s saying I hurt him and did this to him, and that to him was a rude awakening. I’d never thought about that kind of stuff. It was just the way I was and the kind of family I was from. It was a very much different scene from how John was raised,” McCartney continued.

“So I must have rubbed him up the wrong way many times without even knowing, and he was probably more sensitive. But listen– he did it all to me, too. I’m not taking the blame for anything. We just broke up because it busted up. I don’t think I go around trying to be a dictator. I’m just the opposite. If anyone said, ‘Oh, you bloody dictator,’ I’ll say, ‘OK, you do it then.’ I don’t want that responsibility at all,” he concluded.

The Beatles bassist was always known as the most diplomatic of all the band’s members

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iX2M4_0jbtmSdg00
John Lennon and Paul McCartney | Stroud/Express/Getty Images

The Beatles bassist was always known as one of the most diplomatic of band members, including Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. However, he never realized he was reflecting that public image.

McCartney believed that a person speaking diplomatically on behalf of the band was necessary for its survival. He took on that role because “no one else would.”

“It’s the truth. John would never do it, and George [Harrison] wasn’t into it, and Ringo [Starr] would if he liked you, but I’d do it even if I didn’t like you,” he revealed.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Would ‘Rather Just Go off Into a Corner’ Than Partake in This Activity

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
musictimes.com

George Harrison Last Words: Here's What He Told Ringo Starr Before His Death

Twenty-one years today, George Harrison of The Beatles died. On Nov. 29, 2001, Harrison took his last breath following his brave battle against cancer. His longtime friend, Gavin De Becker, delivered the news through a statement to The Associated Press (via CNN). Harrison went through a lot in the years...
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies

Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

240K+
Followers
122K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy