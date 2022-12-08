WWE's Becky Lynch says her shoulder 'still isn’t feeling right'

Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch says she's still not feeling 100% after suffering a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam.

Lynch was out of action for four months following the injury . During a recent interview with Verge Magazine , she discussed her return at Survivor Series and revealed that her shoulder is still bothering her.

"Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right," Lynch said. "So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it."

As a result of the injury she suffered at SummerSlam, Lynch was unable to participate in September's Clash at the Castle event in Wales. Lynch continued to say she's hopeful WWE will produce similar shows in the future that she can take part in.

"It was very hard for me to watch that and to be missing out on it and hearing the crowd and how amazing they were. They were freaking amazing. I have faith that there will be more. Many more. Where would I like to take a major stadium show? Ireland. Croke Park. 100% that’s it. No hesitation with that."