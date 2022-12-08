Prince Harry & Meghan Share First Text Exchange After Meeting Via Instagram

Photo: Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries , Harry & Meghan , has finally arrived. The first three episodes in Volume I hit the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8th, and covered the earliest days of their relationship.

While it's previously been reported that the ex-royal couple met through mutual friends, Prince Harry revealed that they actually met through Instagram. While scrolling through his feed, a photo of Markle using the Snapchat dog filter popped up and he immediately hit up their mutual friend who had posted it. "That was the first thing and I was like, 'Who is that?'" Harry said.

The show then shared private e-mails the friend sent to Meghan about meeting up with Harry. "Prince Haz" is "dying to meet you," the friend wrote to which Meghan responded, "Who is Prince Haz????"

Meghan then explained that she asked to see Harry's Instagram profile before agreeing to meet up with him. "So that's the thing. When people say, 'Did you Google him?' No, but that's your homework," she said. "You're, like, let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them, but what they are putting out about themselves. So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa ."

Impressed with his feed, the two exchanged numbers and were "constantly in touch" even though Meghan said she was enjoying her time as a single woman. “I had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then along came H. Talk about a plot twist," she said.

The couple also revealed Harry was half an hour late for their first date due to traffic. "I was panicking, I was freaking out, I was sweating,” he revealed. Meghan revealed that she was unimpressed by his tardiness. “I didn’t know him. I was like, ‘This I’m not doing … a guy with so much of an ego that [he thinks] any girl would sit around for half an hour for you?”

Harry and Meghan were still in the "getting to know each other" phase when news broke about their romance .

"They paid certain neighbors to put a live stream camera into my backyard … It was scary. My face was everywhere, tabloids had taken over everything,” Meghan said. Harry revealed, "There were things that were said, and things that were written [in the press], that I had to go to her to ask.”

Meghan was "surprised" that Prince William & Kate Middleton 's "formality on the outside carried through on the inside."

"When Will and Kate came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and was barefoot," she recalled. "I have always been a hugger, I didn’t realize that’s jarring for a lot of Brits. I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside…You close the door and you’re like, ‘Okay you can relax now!’ But, that formality carried through on both sides. That was surprising to me.”

Buckingham Palace told them "Don't say anything" amid headlines targetting Meghan's race.

"The direction from the palace was, ‘Don’t say anything,” Harry said. “As far as the family was concerned, everything she was put through, they were put through as well. Like, ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently, why should you get special treatment?’ And I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.’”

He went on to say, "My children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that…what’s most important for the two of us is that we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”

Harry called wearing a Nazi uniform to a 2005 party "one of the biggest mistakes in my life."

The royal opened up about the scandal calling it, "probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life." He continued, "I felt so ashamed afterward. All I wanted to do was make it right." He also revealed that he later spoke to the chief rabbi in London and a Holocaust survivor in Berlin. “I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learned from that.”

