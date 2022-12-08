ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Prince Harry & Meghan Share First Text Exchange After Meeting Via Instagram

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0gJr_0jbtmBsZ00
Photo: Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries , Harry & Meghan , has finally arrived. The first three episodes in Volume I hit the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8th, and covered the earliest days of their relationship.

While it's previously been reported that the ex-royal couple met through mutual friends, Prince Harry revealed that they actually met through Instagram. While scrolling through his feed, a photo of Markle using the Snapchat dog filter popped up and he immediately hit up their mutual friend who had posted it. "That was the first thing and I was like, 'Who is that?'" Harry said.

The show then shared private e-mails the friend sent to Meghan about meeting up with Harry. "Prince Haz" is "dying to meet you," the friend wrote to which Meghan responded, "Who is Prince Haz????"

Meghan then explained that she asked to see Harry's Instagram profile before agreeing to meet up with him. "So that's the thing. When people say, 'Did you Google him?' No, but that's your homework," she said. "You're, like, let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them, but what they are putting out about themselves. So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa ."

Impressed with his feed, the two exchanged numbers and were "constantly in touch" even though Meghan said she was enjoying her time as a single woman. “I had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then along came H. Talk about a plot twist," she said.

The couple also revealed Harry was half an hour late for their first date due to traffic. "I was panicking, I was freaking out, I was sweating,” he revealed. Meghan revealed that she was unimpressed by his tardiness. “I didn’t know him. I was like, ‘This I’m not doing … a guy with so much of an ego that [he thinks] any girl would sit around for half an hour for you?”

Obviously, things ended up working out. Check out more of the biggest bombshells from the first volume of episodes of Harry & Meghan below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbmPq_0jbtmBsZ00
Photo: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meg/Netflix

Harry and Meghan were still in the "getting to know each other" phase when news broke about their romance .

"They paid certain neighbors to put a live stream camera into my backyard … It was scary. My face was everywhere, tabloids had taken over everything,” Meghan said. Harry revealed, "There were things that were said, and things that were written [in the press], that I had to go to her to ask.”

Meghan was "surprised" that Prince William & Kate Middleton 's "formality on the outside carried through on the inside."

"When Will and Kate came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and was barefoot," she recalled. "I have always been a hugger, I didn’t realize that’s jarring for a lot of Brits. I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside…You close the door and you’re like, ‘Okay you can relax now!’ But, that formality carried through on both sides. That was surprising to me.”

Buckingham Palace told them "Don't say anything" amid headlines targetting Meghan's race.

"The direction from the palace was, ‘Don’t say anything,” Harry said. “As far as the family was concerned, everything she was put through, they were put through as well. Like, ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently, why should you get special treatment?’ And I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.’”

He went on to say, "My children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that…what’s most important for the two of us is that we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”

Harry called wearing a Nazi uniform to a 2005 party "one of the biggest mistakes in my life."

The royal opened up about the scandal calling it, "probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life." He continued, "I felt so ashamed afterward. All I wanted to do was make it right." He also revealed that he later spoke to the chief rabbi in London and a Holocaust survivor in Berlin. “I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learned from that.”

Volume II of Harry & Meghan hits Netflix on December 15th.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Ripped Apart After She Mocks Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth II: 'How Utterly Disrespectful'

Social media users were left outraged after watching episode two of the bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.During the show, Meghan Markle reenacted the first time her husband, Prince Harry, introduced his then-girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II – leaving many viewers offended by her attempted humor."[Meghan] absolutely should have known that a woman would greet the Queen of England with curtsy. Wasn’t it reported she studied the life and style of Princess Diana? Look how uncomfortable Harry is," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Interesting footage... seems like Meghan Markle didn't mind making other people bow/curtsy to herself –...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Didn’t Share Many Bombshells in Volume 1, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered on Thursday, December 8 — and the royal family is likely at ease about its content. “I don't think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition […]
OK! Magazine

Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date

Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

195K+
Followers
22K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy