New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with...
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
Local nurses glad to have new grads ease staff shortage
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Aiken’s annual Festival of Trees is happening this week at the Aiken Visitor Center and Train Museum. This is the sixth time for the event, and there are 13 trees to choose from. You can stop...
