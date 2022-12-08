Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Teenager arrested by Omaha police in relation to death of 62-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 13-year-old male Tuesday in relation to the death of a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31. The teenager faces charges of accessory to a felony (murder). On Dec. 9, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and...
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
kmaland.com
Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Suspected of Spraying Water-Soap Solution In Child’s Face
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
News Channel Nebraska
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
1011now.com
Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business. Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process. According to...
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
doniphanherald.com
Man who drove car into Omaha Halloween crowd had taken cocaine, officer testifies
OMAHA — The man who drove a car into a crowded Halloween neighborhood event told authorities he had ingested cocaine about an hour before, an Omaha police officer testified Monday. Dontavius Levering, 31, will stand trial on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a deadly...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after stealing collector’s gold coins worth $100,000, Lincoln Police say
Kearney Hub
Papillion man killed in US 77 crash near Davey, Lancaster County sheriff says
A 24-year-old Papillion man died early Friday morning after his pickup truck slid off U.S. 77 and rolled into the median, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. John R. Free was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Friday. Free had been headed north on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
KETV.com
Waterloo Police: Daycare worker admitted to drugging children, may not face charges
WATERLOO, Neb. — A daycare worker in Waterloo, Nebraska may not face charges, even though she admitted to putting Benadryl in children’s bottles, police said. Waterloo’s police chief said the worker dosed children without asking parents. Despite that, he said they can't actually arrest the woman for...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
