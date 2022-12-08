ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Tuesday Boys/Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team continued to be the comeback kids Tuesday night. After erasing a 24-point deficit against Xenia last Friday, they rallied from a nine-point deficit after three quarters against West Carrollton Tuesday night, winning 57-54 in MVL action. The Indians improved to 3-1 overall...
PIQUA, OH
Troy road closure

TROY — North Short Street, from West Main Street to West Water Street, will be closed for a week starting on Thursday, Dec. 15. That part of North Short Street is expected to be closed from Thursday at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, for storm drainage pipe installation.
TROY, OH
Part of Fenner Road Tuesday

TROY — Part of Fenner Road in Troy, between Wilson and Barnhart Roads, will be closed for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 13. This portion of Fenner Road is expected to be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to repair a guard rail; however, emergency traffic and buses will be allowed through.
TROY, OH
Troy BOE discusses freshman focus program

TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed Troy High School’s freshman focus program during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, after a presentation from five high school seniors who participated in this year’s activities. “I’m proud to have five seniors...
TROY, OH
Edison State seeks alumni stories

PIQUA — The office of alumni engagement at Edison State Community College invites alumni to share their stories and announcements to possibly be featured in Wired, an alumni and friends magazine published three times a year. All Edison State graduates and anyone who has completed at least one semester...
PIQUA, OH
Milton Union FFA chooses Member of the Month

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter selected their December Member of the Month as Sophia Blackburn. Blackburn was chosen to be Member of the Month for going above and beyond during the Fruit Sale Fundraiser. The fundraiser was optional for eighth graders and Blackburn ended up being one of the top five sellers. She also excels in her Ag class and has been a very active FFA member. Blackburn has participated in extra events such as the Farm Science Review trip, meetings and multiple community service events.
WEST MILTON, OH
Detectives make narcotics arrest

TROY — Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office ended a several month long narcotics investigation with the arrest of Ryan S. Greminger, age 46, of Greenville, Ohio on Monday, Dec. 12. Greminger was arrested on a traffic stop in Miami County, according to a press release from...
GREENVILLE, OH
Celebrate Christmas at The Valley

PIQUA — The Valley Church in Piqua invites the public to join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve. The Valley Church, located at 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will offer services at 3, 4:15. and 5:30 p.m. The Valley Campus in Troy, located at 916 N. Market St. in Sherwood Center, will also offer Christmas Eve services at the same times.
PIQUA, OH
Award-winning conservationist returns home

TROY — Troy native Timothy Harrison, 66, returns on Thursday, Dec. 15, to Brukner Nature Center for a discussion about the two documentaries he has starred in, “The Elephant in the Living Room” and “The Conservation Game,” and for a book signing of his newest book, “White Magic: The Curse of the White Tiger.”
TROY, OH
MC Commissioners thank community for support

TROY — On behalf of their entire team of countywide elected officials, the Miami County Commissioners would like to take this time to thank their employees and community members for the generosity shown during this past weekend’s Miami County Cares Restock the Pantries food drive. With help, they...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Local principal donates kidney to stranger

PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
PIQUA, OH
Two men sentenced in Common Pleas Court

TROY — Judge Jeannine N. Pratt, of Miami County Common Pleas Court, handed down sentences for two men for various charges, including pandering obscenity involving a minor and an attempted violation of a protection order. Thomas Henry Allore, 30, of Tipp City, was charged with 12 counts of pandering...
TROY, OH
Santa’s House offers visits with Santa

TROY — The Santa House on the downtown square will host visits with Santa Clause until Friday, Dec. 23, offering free photo opportunities with Santa and a mailbox where visitors can drop off letters that will be answered by Santa and his elves. “All of the visits are free,...
TROY, OH
Higgins receives life without parole

TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of Miami County Common Pleas Court, sentenced Sean Christopher Higgins, of Troy, who is accused of murdering his roommate, to life without parole on Monday, Dec. 12. Higgins, 26, was charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering...
TROY, OH
Modern Healthcare recognizes Premier Health

DAYTON — Premier Health is one of nine organizations across the nation being recognized by Modern Healthcare as a top diversity organization. The organizations are being recognized for demonstrating a commitment to diversity in their workforces, including at an executive and board level, according to Modern Healthcare. Premier Health was recognized specifically for its emerging talent academy, which provides potential new leaders an opportunity to participate in a 12-week leadership development program and its seven employee resource groups, which provide opportunities for community engagement, networking, leadership development, and fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging.
DAYTON, OH

