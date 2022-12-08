The holidays are a time when many of us entertain out-of-town guests. It serves as a wonderful opportunity to show off our area to them. Family and friends whose ideas of Baltimore come from “The Wire” are pleasantly surprised by the quality of our arts scene, and smarter theater companies take this into account when planning their seasons. At Everyman this month, a Ken Ludwig stage adaptation of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is guaranteed to secure bragging rights over visitors from the hinterlands.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO