ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Love’s Labor’s Lassoed’ at Lumina Studio Theatre

Lumina Studio Theatre, a youth theater company based in Silver Spring, is celebrating its twenty-fifth year with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labor’s Lost,” set in the Old American West of our imagination and old TV shows. “Love’s Labor’s Lassoed,” adapted and directed by Sophie Cameron and Meg Lebow, is a buoyant update of one of the Bard’s lesser plays that pokes fun at the original text and stereotypes of the Old West with lines like “Violence, challenging authority, and poetry—everything the West is about!”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’ at Everyman Theatre

The holidays are a time when many of us entertain out-of-town guests. It serves as a wonderful opportunity to show off our area to them. Family and friends whose ideas of Baltimore come from “The Wire” are pleasantly surprised by the quality of our arts scene, and smarter theater companies take this into account when planning their seasons. At Everyman this month, a Ken Ludwig stage adaptation of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is guaranteed to secure bragging rights over visitors from the hinterlands.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy