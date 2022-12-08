On the morning of Nov. 17, students from Rio Grande Preparatory Institute were immersed into the world of MAD CITY MONEY simulation presented by United Way of Southwest New Mexico along with Senior Sponsor Citizens Bank and Freshman sponsor Royal Accounting Services. MAD CITY MONEY simulation program was designed to provide a hands-on learning experience which allows students to experience financial realities of the world.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 17 HOURS AGO