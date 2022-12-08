Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Jazz Orchestra holiday concert is Dec. 16
The Border Jazz Orchestra will perform a holiday concert, “Swingin’ in the Holidays,” beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. downtown. Tickets are $15. Children under age 10 will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. The concert...
'Life Happens' with Mad City Money
On the morning of Nov. 17, students from Rio Grande Preparatory Institute were immersed into the world of MAD CITY MONEY simulation presented by United Way of Southwest New Mexico along with Senior Sponsor Citizens Bank and Freshman sponsor Royal Accounting Services. MAD CITY MONEY simulation program was designed to provide a hands-on learning experience which allows students to experience financial realities of the world.
Christmas dinner on the house (church)
Momentum Church of Las Cruces is sponsoring a 2022 Community Outreach giveaway event beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the church, 1630 Hickory Loop, the church said in a flyer. During the event, the first 500 vehicles to arrive will receive a complete Christmas dinner, the flyer said,...
Make Christmas brighter for a child in need
The Salvation Army of Las Cruces conducted its annual toy run earlier this month, ending at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 1020 N. Telshor Blvd. Salvation Army staff put up an angel tree at Rudy’s, which has gift tags with the clothing sizes and gift requests of needy children.
