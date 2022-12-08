Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
One lane is blocked on the interstate in Erlanger due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Erlanger after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash on I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale, lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of a person injured in a crash on Cheviot Road, Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person injured in a crash on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into residence on Highway Avenue in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Ky. — Vehicle crash into a residence on Highway Avenue in Ludlow. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a crash on I-71/75 southbound at the Brent Spence, right lane blocked
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash on I-71/75 southbound at the Brent Spence Bridge. The right lane is blocked, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries in Hebron at Langley Drive
HEBRON, Ky. — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries in Hebron on Langley Drive. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road, Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
WLWT 5
Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted. No information has been confirmed...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at I-71N and SR 126 near Blue Ash, traffic is slow
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Report of a crash at I-71 and SR 126 near Blue Ash, traffic is slow. seek an alternate route. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Police responding to an vehicle theft on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Police responding to an vehicle theft on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries, Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries in Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting scatters into multiple crime scenes
CINCINNATI — Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a triple shooting in Roselawn that scattered into multiple crime scenes on Tuesday. According to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, police are at the scene of a triple shooting that occurred in Roselawn. Police say...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy. A car has struck a wall, unspecified injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 North near Buttermilk Pike, emergency crews are responding
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Kenton County Dispatch has confirmed a crash on I-75 North near Buttermilk Pike. Emergency crews are responding. According to officials, the single-vehicle crash occurred at the 185.6 mile marker. Travelers should expect delays and seek an alternate route. Officials say that a family of five...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call
CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
WLWT 5
Lane closure on State Route 380 in Clinton County, Wednesday
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on a state Route in Clinton County for a bridge rehabilitation project on Wednesday. Crews will impart a lane closures on State Route 380 between U.S. 22 and Lebanon Road beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
