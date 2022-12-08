ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on the interstate in Erlanger due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Erlanger after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash on I-275 near SR 747 in Springdale, lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle crash into residence on Highway Avenue in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Ky. — Vehicle crash into a residence on Highway Avenue in Ludlow. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
LUDLOW, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road, Colerain Township

NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted. No information has been confirmed...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call

CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closure on State Route 380 in Clinton County, Wednesday

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on a state Route in Clinton County for a bridge rehabilitation project on Wednesday. Crews will impart a lane closures on State Route 380 between U.S. 22 and Lebanon Road beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy