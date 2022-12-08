ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First on Fox: Trump-aligned super PAC has $55 million in the bank as 2024 presidential campaign gets underway

By Paul Steinhauser
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
He is the Truth
5d ago

That money originally was raised to fight election related lawsuits. Nope, no election fraud, so he moved the money to his PAC and he used it to pay his legal fees, those of the Jan 6 rioters, and some to support candidates willing to support his election fraud lies.

Willie One
5d ago

Half of that money 💵 is going directly to TRUMPS bank account, the other half will be going to pay his personal legal fees REPUBLICANS better wake up, and stop worrying about other people being WOKE !!!!!

Steve Radcliff
5d ago

donate the money 💵 to charity, and lock 🔒 him and his family Up Up Up Up and away 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎉🎊🎉🎊

