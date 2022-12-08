Read full article on original website
MA programmes in the Department of Art and Media
Aalto University’s Department of Art and Media welcomes applications for the MA Programme in Art and Media; and for the Nordic Master Programme in Visual Studies and Art Education. The department or Art and Media was formed in 2022 as a merger of two departments, which have both been recognized internationally for high-quality artistic and research outputs, media productions and art pedagogical activities. Applications close on January 2, 2023 (3pm GMT+2).
