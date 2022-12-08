Aalto University’s Department of Art and Media welcomes applications for the MA Programme in Art and Media; and for the Nordic Master Programme in Visual Studies and Art Education. The department or Art and Media was formed in 2022 as a merger of two departments, which have both been recognized internationally for high-quality artistic and research outputs, media productions and art pedagogical activities. Applications close on January 2, 2023 (3pm GMT+2).

