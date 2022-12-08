ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How to Spread Joy This Holiday Season Without Spending a Dime

By Sierra Marquina
 5 days ago
It's the holiday season, which means time to spread joy! So what's one little thing you can do today to bring a little happiness into someone's life that won't cost you a dime?

LET SOMEONE GO IN FRONT OF YOU! You can do it while grabbing a coffee, at the supermarket, even in traffic!

“Waiting” is #1 on polls of stressful daily activities so giving others your space adds a little happiness into their lives.

