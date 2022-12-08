Read full article on original website
WEKU
American soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl died of an aneurysm at the Qatar World Cup
Wahl, the preeminent soccer reporter in the U.S., died early Saturday while covering the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match in Doha. He collapsed in the press tribune during the game.
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider five further complaints
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The scope of an investigation into the alleged bullying behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include five further formal complaints, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Ken DeLand’s final movements and last message revealed after American student, 22, goes missing in France
AN AMERICAN student missing in France was last seen on store security days after his final messages to his family. Ken DeLand Jr. has not been heard from since November 27 when he messaged his loved ones on WhatsApp. The 22-year-old's phone last pinged three days later on November 30,...
WVNews
AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs. Plastic bags and water bottles, blown in from the nearby shoreline, float across the ocean floor. World Cup fans in Qatar hoping...
Forget the World Cup. Qatar's hottest show is the camel pageant
Nazaa'a beat 14 other pure-bred camels in the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant for camels.
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Sacred rivers: Christianity in southern Africa has a deep history of water and ritual
Water is a scarce commodity in much of Africa, particularly in southern Africa. This is well symbolised in the name of the Botswana national currency, pula (rain). When tragedies like flooding and drowning take place, it may seem inappropriate to speak of the scarcity and commodity of water. For example, members of the Johane Masowe church drowned in a flash flood during a baptismal ceremony at a river in South Africa recently.
FIFA confirms death of migrant worker at Qatar World Cup training base
FIFA on Thursday confirmed the death of a migrant worker at the resort used by Saudi Arabia during the group stages at the World Cup in Qatar.
