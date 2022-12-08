Read full article on original website
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
Motion for resentencing denied in case of convicted teacher killer
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Robert Suarez was sixteen when he was convicted of killing Kiona-Benton teacher and coach Bob Mars in 2005. Based on a new state law that the courts should consider a defendant's young age in sentencing decisions Suarez recently filed a motion for resentencing. A hearing on the...
WWCC to resume CDL program
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) plans to resume instruction for truck and commercial drivers seeking commercial driver's licenses (CDL). Demand for CDL drivers has increased since the pandemic and drivers are crucial for the transportation, manufacturing and agriculture industries. WWCC has received a 3 year $623,000 grant...
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Snow routes, delays and cancelations for regional schools on December 12
Bethlehem Lutheran: Two-hours late. Eagles' Nest opens at 8:30 a.m. Benton Franklin Head Start: Two-hours late. No a.m. classes. Calvary Christian: Two-hours late. Christ the King School: Two-hours late. Preschool-8th grade starting at 10:25 a.m. Finley School District: Two-hours late. Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten: All classes 10:30-12:30. Kennewick School District:...
UPDATE: Minor injuries after 13-car pileup on US 12 Tuesday
UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting US-12 is fully open following an earlier crash. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper only minor injuries were reported. In a tweet, he said there were 13 cars involved in a pileup in the eastbound lanes at the Snake River Bridge. That is an increase from the initial report of 12 vehicles....
Afternoon News Update December 13: Inflation slows, United to buy Boeing dreamliners, West Richland therapy dog and more
Inflation slowed slightly in November. United plans to buy 100 Boeing Dreamliners. The West Richland Police welcomed their new therapy dog and Fill the Bus with Coats for Kids is December 14.
Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
Man and woman in critical condition after shootout with Pasco police
It’s the second time in a week someone opened fire at a Pasco police officer.
Man dies in early morning rollover crash
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
KPD: Wanted woman slams into Kennewick patrol car in attempt to run from police
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A wanted woman from Kennewick has four more charges against her after police said she slammed into one of their patrol cars in an effort to run from them. It happnened on the 3300 block of West 9th Avenue on December 7. Around 10 p.m., police officers from the Kennewick Police Department arrived after a report that...
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ Kennewick 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
He was pulled to safety by his longtime girlfriend and his landlady.
Car vs. structure crash
KPD Officers responded to a truck vs. structure crash on Kennewick Avenue. Drivers should remember to slow down due to slick, foggy and freezing conditions.
Sunday Dec. 11 Weather Forecast
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR WALLOWA AND UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY. 4-10" of snow expected above 3,000' with less than 3" below 3,000' by Mon. afternoon. Winter Weather Advisory for Morrow county through Heppner that expires tonight at 10 p.m. Travel will be difficult in NEOR with I-84 possibly...
Update | Woman killed by pickup as she was crossing the street in Kennewick
The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit.
