ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

As same-sex marriage protections pass Congress, House GOP support decreases

By Anthony Adragna
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFc5t_0jbth6N800
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag. | Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

Updated: 12/08/2022 01:23 PM EST

Landmark legislation enshrining federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage saw a significant drop in House Republican support despite its overall passage Thursday — even after the Senate added language aimed at safeguarding religious liberty.

Thirty-nine House Republicans ultimately supported the measure, which passed the House 258-169 with Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) voting present. That’s down from the 47 Republicans who supported an earlier iteration of the legislation back in July, underscoring a party that still faces significant backlash over support for same-sex marriage.

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi gaveled the final vote — to raucous applause in the chamber — the measure now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and incoming Majority Whip-elect Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) were among the notable votes in favor of the legislation, continuing their support from July. Lawmakers had cited Emmer's vote as a reason they may not support him for whip, though he eventually prevailed in the conference vote.

Seven House Republicans — Reps. Cliff Bentz (Ore.), Mario Díaz-Balart (Fla.), Brian Mast (Fla.), Dan Meuser (Pa.), Scott Perry (Pa.), María Elvira Salazar (Fla.) and Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) — voted yes in July on the legislation, but opposed passage Thursday.

GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) supported the bill previously but did not vote Thursday. And two Republicans who previously opposed the bill — Reps. Mike Gallagher (Wis.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.) — supported its final passage. Herrera Beutler, Zeldin and Kinzinger all will be leaving Congress at the end of the term.

And it wasn't just Emmer who faced significant party criticism for doing so. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), who ultimately backed the bill, alluded to the political backlash she faced for her support in a floor speech, saying it “involved a painful exercise in accepting admonishment, and fairly brutal self soul-searching.” She also mentioned that "Americans address each other in more crude and cruel terms than ever in my lifetime."

One of the 39 Republican yeses, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), explained her vote in favor of the legislation in a statement.

“The right to marry whoever you love regardless of the color of your skin or orientation shouldn’t be controversial,” she said. “Our nation was built on the notion of individual liberty.”

Many of the LGBTQ members of the Democratic caucus, including Reps. David Cicilline (R.I.), Mark Pocan (Wis.), Mark Takano (Calif.), Angie Craig (Minn.) and Chris Pappas (N.H.), spoke passionately in favor of the legislation on the floor before House passage.

“I'm standing here today because, in the year 2022, families like mine are once again concerned that an activist, out-of-step Supreme Court is going to take those rights away,” Craig said from the floor.

Pelosi said the legislation would “codify a legal reality already handed down by the Supreme Court” and noted it would be one of the final measures she would sign as speaker. The House initially took up the legislation after Justice Clarence Thomas said in a recent opinion that the Court should reconsider some past rulings, including its decision on same-sex marriage.

“Today, this chamber proudly stands with forces of freedom — not going back — and justice,” Pelosi said on the floor.

The final vote also occurred as Biden, who became the most prominent Democrat a decade ago to speak in favor of same-sex marriage, spoke at the White House with the wife of WNBA star Britney Griner to celebrate her release from Russian custody.

Some Republicans that opposed the measure did so with conviction. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), her voice breaking with tears, condemned the marriage bill from the floor.

“Protect religious liberty, protect people of faith and protect Americans who believe in the true meaning of marriage,” Hartzler, who lost her bid for Missouri’s Senate seat this year, said. “I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and dangerous bill.”

Among those spotted in the House for final passage were Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), who led the charge for the bill in the Senate, and former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.), the first congressman to voluntarily come out as gay.

“I was there for the birth [of the Defense of Marriage Act], and I’m here for the funeral,” Frank said.

Nicholas Wu contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
288K+
Followers
17K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy