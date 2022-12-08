ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can book a hobbit hole on Airbnb

By Stephanie Raymond
 5 days ago

Have you ever wanted to stay in a hobbit house? Well now you can.

A new Airbnb listing allows interested travelers to book a stay in one of the New Zealand hobbit hole sets used in filming "The Lord Of The Rings" and "The Hobbit."

The Airbnb listing promises the first opportunity "to stay at the original Hobbiton Movie Set" featured in the two trilogies and experience "all the magic that Middle-earth has to offer."

The set has "44 permanently constructed Hobbit Holes" and one of them, The Millhouse, will be set up to accommodate visitors next spring.

The Millhouse includes two bedrooms, an indoor fireplace, backyard, and "homey décor curated by the trilogies’ Creative Director Brian Massey." It also has a "writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins." The home can accommodate up to four guests.

While you may be in Middle-earth, the property does offer modern amenities like television and wi-fi.

Those who book a stay in the Shire will be given a private tour of the set and "an evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads, and plenty of ale."

Among the house rules: Bare feet are allowed, but wipe them first; magical rings permitted, but keep them secret, keep them safe; straying far at night is discouraged, thanks to multiple troll sightings of late; and never laugh at live dragons.

You'll have to be extra lucky to book a stay at the Shire. Only three two-night stays are available and the dates are firm: March 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Booking opens Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. EST.

Airfare is not included, so you'll have to book your own travel to and from Auckland, New Zealand.

The property is located "in the picturesque pastures of New Zealand's Waikato region on a 1,250 acre working farm."

Check out photos of the Shire set through Airbnb .

